Senate Majority Leader and Hempfield Township state Sen. Kim Ward is in good spirits after undergoing surgery this week for a double mastectomy.
“All done! Thank you so much for all of the kind messages and prayers,” Ward posted on Twitter Tuesday, which included a photo of her in a hospital bed.
Ward, 64, disclosed in May on KDKA-AM that she learned of her breast cancer diagnosis two weeks after being elected as Pennsylvania’s first female majority leader. She said the cancer was caught early, in Stage 1.
The area Republican announced previously that she underwent four chemotherapy treatments in the spring. She has stressed the importance of getting breast cancer screenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.