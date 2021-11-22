Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-39) announced Friday a $1.98 million grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to fund five local projects in Westmoreland County.
“Strong communities help build strong economies,” said Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward in a news release. “The funding announced today will advance local infrastructure projects that are important to helping our community be a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The following projects that were approved across Westmoreland County include:
- Hempfield Township – $924,952, Donahoe Road upgrades.
- City of Jeannette – $639,368, South Street Bridge repair.
- Delmont Borough – $225,000, Sediment and pollutant runoff mitigation project.
- Mount Pleasant Township – $112,000, Culvert replacement.
- Unity Township – $75,000, Playground improvements at Unity Township park.
The grants were awarded by the CFA under its Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, Flood Mitigation Program, Watershed Restoration Protection Program, and its Multimodal Transportation Fund Program. The program is funded with money assessed by the Commonwealth through the state’s Impact Fee, which is paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.
