The staff at WAOB’s Audio Theatre is reaching out for the community to come together for a new project that producer Tom Marinchak hopes to have up and running in January.
He’s inviting volunteers of all ages and walks of life to come to the studio on Ligonier Street in Latrobe to record one of 150 selected psalms.
“I’m hoping that people will want to be part of something that is good for the Lord,” he said.
The call letters of the Catholic radio station at 106.7 FM stand for “We Are One Body.” It’s under St. Joseph Missions, which is owned by general manager Matthew Gorsich.
The ecumenical psalms project is about halfway completed. Nancy McKinnon and her husband Ed of Latrobe were among the first to respond.
“I think that the psalms are one of the most powerful books of the Bible, and each can be taken as a separate story or a separate praise,” she said. “The psalms are just so powerful and address our needs, whether it’s rejoicing or trying to find solace. It’s going to be exciting that people can listen and look for some help in the rough times that psalms address, like heartache or sickness or whatever it is. It’s good that WAOB took this on.”
The station broadcasts Catholic services, programs and traditions, and inspirational topics that can appeal to people of all faiths.
“St. Joseph Missions is like the umbrella,” said Marinchak of Unity Township. “There’s the radio side and the Audio Theatre, and I am on the Audio Theatre side that’s not on the radio. We are media based on the WAOB website and on YouTube.”
Audio Theatre is broader with drama and readings that although secular, have good meanings and morals. Some of the content in the Door to Door Story Tellers series is from classical literature, like Dickens’ “The Christmas Carol,” “Winnie the Pooh” and Aesop’s fables. There are series for fantasy and mystery, and sound effects and music are added to some of the readings. Karrie Fetter, writer and director, works with Marinchak.
“We encourage local writers to write stories with good meaning behind them, things to inspire people to do good and are not just stories for entertainment,” he said. “Joe Potts of Greensburg has done a number of stories for us, and we have had a number of different readers.”
The voice talent includes Dr. Paul Fox, a retired physician from Excela Health who has also done some writing for Audio Theatre, and Dennis Jerz, who teaches at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
So far, there has been an eclectic response of readers for the psalms. Some are clergy of different denominations, college students, teachers, students from Christ the Divine Teacher School, and a general variety of people who want to be part of the project. The professionals include voice actor Dana Flowers, Jerz, and Scott Walton, an actor who was king of the Renaissance Fair.
“Someone who was 93 read for us, and the youngest one was a second-grader,” Marinchak said. “You don’t have to be a professional to come in to the studio. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t done something like this before and would just like to try it. We will work with you. We’ve had a lot people from different denominations, too.”
Volunteers can select psalms from a list of ones that still need to be recorded, or the staff can pick one for them. Readings can be polished and re-recorded in the studio.
For information about volunteering, contact audiotheatre@waob.org or 724-532-1485. More information about Audio Theatre can be found on waob.org, and the general Facebook page is We Are One Body Radio.
In addition to the series of stories and other readings, Audio Theatre has a collection of ambient sounds that were recorded in the area. There are nature and children sounds from Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe and Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township, and the soothing rush of water recorded at the Conemaugh Dam.
