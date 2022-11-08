The staff at WAOB’s Audio Theatre is reaching out for the community to come together for a new project that producer Tom Marinchak hopes to have up and running in January.

He’s inviting volunteers of all ages and walks of life to come to the studio on Ligonier Street in Latrobe to record one of 150 selected psalms.

