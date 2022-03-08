State troopers apprehended a wanted man from Blairsville and 11 other individuals, and seized multiple firearms, drugs and more than $9,000 in cash on March 2.
According to state police at Indiana, members of the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, along with state troopers, arrived at 110 West Iron Alley, in Blairsville, at 10:20 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant on Brian Scott Davenport, 32, for cases out of Indiana County.
After confirming Davenport was in the residence, police searched the residence and he was located on a second story walkway on the roof attempting to escape by climbing a brick wall, according to state police.
Davenport was taken into custody and patted down by troopers, at which time six stamp bags of heroin marked “Venom” in black, a silver container that contained cocaine and a syringe were discovered in his right front pocket. During the search, multiple items in violation of Act 64 were in plain view.
Troopers executed a search warrant, which was applied for and granted by Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell. During the search, authorities seized multiple firearms, 55 bricks of heroin, approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine, 22 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of crack cocaine and $9,420.75 in U.S. currency.
Other individuals who were apprehended included: Victor McCurdy, Act 64 possession; Stacy Hoar, burglary; Douglas Blystone, DUI; Valerie Price, resisting arrest/aggravated assault LE; Brian Davenport, PWI; Adam Flamm, PFA violation; Andrew Orr, Act 64 possession; Dallas Heatherington, DUI; Joseph Golack, criminal mischief; Gregory Frye, DUI; and Josh Nuttal, Act 64 possession.
