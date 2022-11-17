Wandering Spirits growing after one year

While spending weekend nights sipping spirits around a bonfire during the COVID-19 pandemic, Emily and Ty Honhart of Ligonier realized the market for local libations was lacking a critical element.
Short of traveling to the different regional distilleries, wineries and cideries, there wasn’t a way to sample and buy their products.
It was from this realization that Wandering Spirits was born.
The craft liquor and wine shop, located above Crumpets Tea Shop at 201 E. Main St. in Ligonier, opened its doors in October of 2021 and gives customers the chance to sample and purchase Pennsylvania wines, spirits and ciders in one location.
“There is a hole in the industry where wineries and distilleries have a hard time getting to market, explained Emily Honhart. “It can be challenging getting into the state stores.”
“We offer the retail experience in our shop, giving the consumer the opportunity to be exposed to products they wouldn’t normally get to try. We also do wholesale for restaurants and resorts and we a do special events such as the Ligonier Country Market and other small festivals,” Honhart stated.
“We are able to corner the market in a way that has never been done in Westmoreland County.”
Wandering Spirits currently features Blackbird Distillery of Brookville, Kingfly Spirits and Lucky Sign Spirits of Pittsburgh, Altered State Distillery of Erie, Quantum Spirits of Carnegie, B&L Wine Cellars of Johnstown, Silver Mark Cellars of Canonsburg and Tattiebogle Ciderworks of Acme.
“We are adding two wineries and two distilleries to our portfolio,” revealed Honhart, who is originally from Latrobe, but moved to Ligonier in 2017 after living in Pittsburgh with her husband. “Hopefully by the end of the year we can get them here. We are waiting on approval from the LCB (PA Liquor Control Board).”
In addition to the wines, spirits and cider, Wandering Spirits carries craft sodas from Reading Soda Works of Reading and Red Ribbon Sodas of Natrona Heights. Customers can also find Mingle Mocktails (Philadelphia), ROOT organic cocktail mixers (Bethlehem), Blind Tiger spirit-free cocktails (Erie) and Bluestem Botanicals (Doylestown) cocktail kits.
Honhart has customers’ snacking needs covered by offering delectable specialties from The Pickled Chef of Latrobe, SpectroDulce Confectionery of Greensburg, Pretzels with a Twist of Boswell, Righteous Felon Craft Jerky of West Chester and Parma Sausage of Pittsburgh.
Dishware from Emmanuelle Ceramics of Squirrel Hill and glassware from Remark Glass of Philadelphia are available for purchase to round out the experience.
“Our products are great for the holidays,” claimed Honhart, who proudly supports fellow women-owned businesses. “We can put together gift baskets of craft food and drinks.”
Custom private tastings can be arranged for get-togethers and corporate events. “You tell us what you like and we can put together a tasting for you,” Honhart said, adding that she partners with Simply Good, also of Ligonier, to provide food for the private events.
“We didn’t realize the full potential and opportunities we would have with this business,” continued Honhart, as she excitedly shared some news in regard to the future of her business.
“We are expanding,” she exclaimed. “Not in just the brands we carry, but potentially to additional locations outside of Westmoreland County. Stay tuned with that little teaser,” she laughed, hinting that this could happen as soon as early 2023.
No matter where Honhart expands the business to, Ligonier will always have a special place in her heart. “We love it here,” she proclaimed. “There are so many cool boutiques, so many women-owned businesses and we fit in perfectly. I couldn’t see us starting our business anywhere else.”
Wandering Spirits is open weekly from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.