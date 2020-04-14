GREENSBURG — Tay Waltenbaugh has filed petition signatures and paperwork to be included on the ballot for the April 28 primary election as a candidate for the state Senate from the 39th District. The filing of nearly 1,000 signatures was accepted by the Pennsylvania Department of State, Bureau of Elections without challenge.
“For the past 40 years, I’ve been the ‘boots on the ground,’ working in the communities throughout Westmoreland County,” Waltenbaugh said. “I understand the challenges our communities face every day, and I believe Harrisburg can do a better job supporting positive changes in our county.”
Waltenbaugh, a Democratic candidate, retired following 29 years of service as CEO of Westmoreland Community Action (WCA), the county’s primary human services support agency. During his time at WCA, Waltenbaugh grew the agency exponentially, from a $1-million budget and just five programs to an essential county asset with 26 programs and a $15-million budget. Prior to WCA, Waltenbaugh resurrected the local Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, leading the group out of debt to become an agency with more than 90 matches between children from one-parent homes and adult volunteers.
“My experience with WCA and Big Brothers and Sisters taught me the value of collaboration with diverse constituents,” Waltenbaugh said. “This is what’s missing in Harrisburg today. We’ve become so divided no one wants to work together. I spent my career building coalitions and working with a variety of groups including politicians from both sides of the aisle, state agencies, foundations, community organizations and local governments. It’s unimportant who gets the credit for spearheading positive change; it’s important that the job gets done. This is why I want to go to Harrisburg.”
“We have essential issues such as property tax relief, education funding, healthcare reform, infrastructure improvements, community revitalization, economic development and environmental protection that need to be addressed,” Waltenbaugh said.
“But these issues seem to take a backseat to the political quagmire so pervasive in state government. I want to help change this dynamic.”
Throughout his career, Waltenbaugh has served in many leadership positions in Pennsylvania and across the nation, including work on more than 20 corporate, foundation, educational and professional association boards of directors.
Waltenbaugh, 65, was born in Columbus, Georgia, and raised in Tarentum, Allegheny County. He attended Highlands High School, Frederick Military Academy and American University before graduating from Juniata College with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology. He and his wife, Brenda, live in Hempfield Township and are the parents of three grown children and the grandparents of two.
