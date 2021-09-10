Keystone State Park in Derry Township will host a Walk with a Doc event meeting at the beach house starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The event will feature a short health talk by Dr. Harvey Insler, a Pittsburgh-based orthopedic surgeon, followed by a 2.2-mile walk along Lakeside Trail. Volunteer nurses will also be on hand to provide free blood pressure checks.
Doctors say regular physical activity on trails helps:
- Reduce stress and anxiety;
- Control weight;
- Reduce risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers;
- Strengthen bones and muscles;
- Improve mental health and mood;
- Improve sleep quality;
- Increase your chances of living longer;
- Increase positive feelings about quality of life;
- Keep your lungs healthy.
The Walk with a Doc – Advancing Wellness in Nature effort is a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Pennsylvania Medical Society, Geisinger and the Walk with a Doc organization.
As part of Pennsylvania Trails Month in September, the initiative is providing communities the opportunity to take an active role in their health while exploring their local outdoor recreational areas with medical professionals from the community. More information about the September Walk with a Doc effort is available on the DCNR website. Other walks around the commonwealth can be found on the DCNR “Calendar of Events” online.
