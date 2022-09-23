Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Nearly 400 participants were on hand at the recent Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Twin Lakes Park.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Hundreds of Westmoreland County residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Sept. 17, at Twin Lakes Park. Participants raised more than $70,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Team Veronica Project was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $8,000. Denise Moreno, team captain, started the team in loving memory of her grandmother and father, who both had Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.