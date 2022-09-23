Hundreds of Westmoreland County residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Sept. 17, at Twin Lakes Park. Participants raised more than $70,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Team Veronica Project was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $8,000. Denise Moreno, team captain, started the team in loving memory of her grandmother and father, who both had Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.
“Nearly 400 people joined us at Twin Lakes Park to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” said Sara Giammarise, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
