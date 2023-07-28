If residents in Derry Borough expect to see anything developed at the site of Porcelain Park, they will have to wait and see if the county can get the funds.
The 18.1 acres have sat empty in the possession of the Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County’s (RAWC) Land Bank for more than a decade.
The county has spent that time working to clean up hazardous waste from the former Westinghouse ceramics facility and applying for grants to redevelop the land for commercial use.
But even after securing $1.8 million in that decade, the RAWC still needs another $750,000 to get the project – Derry Business Park – moving.
Earlier this month, Brian Lawrence, executive director of the RAWC, spent 45 minutes with Derry Borough Council explaining the history of the site, where things are now and what it still needs.
For years, the RAWC had hoped to bring in one employer to use the space. But with changing economics, a study in 2018 gave reason to change that vision.
“I think we’re in an environment where costs are such that that’s not going to happen,” Lawrence said. “At (the time of the study), it was determined the best case scenario is to really rely on the businesses that are in Derry and the surrounding areas.”
The new plan will establish eight pads for structures ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. The redevelopment authority is banking on local businesses that need to upgrade their facility size but without the 100,000 or more square feet typically seen in larger industrial parks.
In the past three years, the RAWC has had at least five individuals or companies interested in the property, but no one has made an offer.
The property sits under state Route 217 and runs parallel to the Norfolk Southern railway, which makes it an ideal area for many different industries. But the property, which Lawrence refers to as an “onion,” has a few environmental setbacks, some of which still need to be addressed.
“When you pull back one layer, there’s another layer there waiting for you,” Lawrence said.
One of the first layers the RAWC looked to address was the environmental impact left by Westinghouse and Industrial Ceramics Inc. For at least 70 years, porcelain insulators for electrical transformers and circuit breakers were manufactured at the property.
The old evaporation basins and storage tanks created a “scarred moribund wasteland,” according to the RAWC’s project summary. Along with mercury, lead and asbestos-containing materials, chemical cleanups included a variety of organic chemicals related to industrial manufacturing.
One of the more volatile chemicals was trichloroethylene, a known carcinogen linked to kidney and liver cancers. The chemical was most commonly found in surgical anesthetic until it was banned by the Food and Drug Administration in 1977 for such use.
When the RAWC acquired the former Ralph Smith Trucking Company building in 2021, it discovered two underground storage tanks. The tanks were removed, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection required monitoring for a year.
But in June 2022, the building was struck by an arsonist and burned down. The building was torn down, but the monitors were destroyed.
The RAWC cannot use the property until that monitoring is completed, Lawrence said.
Since then, the RAWC has been in violation of the DEP’s monitoring requirement. It will cost around $50,000 to have the monitoring completed, according to a budget document provided by the RAWC. There will need to be four consecutive quarters of monitoring to make sure water contamination from the tanks has not spread.
While this property has been a thorn in the RAWC’s side through three U.S. presidents, the county has had success in selling properties in Derry Borough. Seven vacant lots and single-family homes have been sold by the RAWC, with another single-family home under agreement.
Members of Derry Borough Council were dismayed by the news that little progress had been made in recent years.
“Maple syrup passed us on this project,” Councilman Al Checca said at the July 11 meeting.
Checca added that the county appears more focused on municipalities like Jeannette and Hempfield Township than those like Derry next to the county line.
“We’re all frustrated,” Checca said.
Lawrence responded to Checca, “Believe me, in my three years with the redevelopment authority, I’m similarly frustrated.”
Councilman Chad Fabian asked Lawrence why the county continues to sink money into the lot.
“At this point, why don’t you just put the fricking property up for auction and cut your losses on it?” Fabian asked. “Because even when somebody gets it, we’re still looking at 10 years before we get any frigging tax revenue from it.
“I needed somebody to buy that property 10 years ago when I joined this council for $100,000 because that way we would start generating revenue now.”
Fabian said if the county had sold the property, at least the borough could start collecting taxes on it, even if it would only be a small amount.
“That’s $1,000 more than what he had in the last 12 years while it sat there with the trees and the weeds growing 20 feet tall,” Fabian said. “Apparently, the county commissioners don’t give two flying farts about what it looks like, all because it’s not in their backyard.”
Lawrence said that if there is ever a problem with how the site is being maintained, the council should call his office and let him know.
“I will say that we have been trying to act in the best interests that have been communicated to us by (Derry Borough) Council,” Lawrence said.
The county has invested $500,000 into the property, but that money is part of a 50/50 matching grant the RAWC received from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The RAWC has spent $194,795.51 on the business park as well. In 2022, the RAWC received a $612,417 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership between the federal government and 13 states.
Along with chemical problems, the entire property needs to be raised 18 inches out of the floodplain. Lawrence said the problems the property currently has are what is keeping investors away and why the county needs to hold onto and redevelop it.
“Right now, it is utterly unusable,” Lawrence said. “It’s better than it was, but it is still unusable.”
Lawrence added that the shape the property is in today was of no fault of anyone alive today.
“These are things that when it was built in the 1800s, they weren’t concerned with,” Lawrence said.
The RAWC bought the property because no one else was going to purchase it, spend millions of dollars to clean up the waste and then build roads and buildings.
The RAWC tried to get the grant money through the statewide Local Share Account (LSA) grant last year but was not selected.
This year, it has already applied for the LSA Category 4, which includes Westmoreland County.
Lawrence urged the borough council to reach out to its representatives in the state government to promote this project.
“Getting in front of (your representatives) to explain how important this is to Derry Borough,” Lawrence said. “We will be doing the same, but it means a whole lot more when it’s coming from the local governing body and members of your community to communicate how valuable this is.”
Application for the LSA Cat 4 grants closes in September. For now, the 18-acre lot will continue to sit as a “scarred moribund wasteland” in Derry Borough.
