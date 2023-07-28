Porcelain Park

The Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County has owned Porcelain Park for more than a decade, spending millions to clean up the “wasteland” of chemicals left by the former owners. Now, the RAWC hopes state gambling money can provide the necessary funds to turn the empty lot into a business park for small businesses.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

If residents in Derry Borough expect to see anything developed at the site of Porcelain Park, they will have to wait and see if the county can get the funds.

The 18.1 acres have sat empty in the possession of the Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County’s (RAWC) Land Bank for more than a decade.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.