Two West Virginia men were jailed Wednesday after a patron at the Sheetz gas station along Route 22 in New Alexandria spotted them allegedly using drugs in the store’s parking lot and called state police.
Troopers from the Kiski Valley station arrested Travis Dean Teets, 35, and Adam Joshua Dewitt, 34, both of Preston, West Virginia, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Teets was also charged with receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct. The 2002 Pontiac Bonneville Teets was driving was impounded after troopers learned it had been reported stolen in West Virginia.
According to police, the person who called to report the alleged drug use told dispatchers he wanted to stay at the scene until troopers arrived in order to help identify the suspects.
“The complaintant mentioned that he could see the men clearly (using drugs) because his truck was parked beside their vehicle during the drug activity,” Tpr. Shauntai Hall wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. “The complaintant said he was afraid the operator of the vehicle (Teets) would drive away impaired/under the influence of narcotics.”
Teets and Dewitt both appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances when police came into contact with them, according to the affidavit.
Dewitt admitted to taking Suboxone, Hall wrote, and police discovered drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine during a consent search of the vehicle.
Both men were arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik. Teets was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond and Dewitt was held in lieu of $10,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear before Bilik for preliminary hearings Feb. 5, according to court records.
