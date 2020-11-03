On a cold Election Day eve morning, Vice President Mike Pence sought to fire up his supporters by making a case for his and President Donald Trump’s re-election during a campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
About 250 people hundred braved the chilly November weather to hear Pence speak for 40 minutes as he made a case for a second-term, which included a strengthened military, support of law and order, energy independence and job creation — all achievements, Pence cited, under the Trump administration.
Pence also highlighted to backers packed outside the Vee Neal Aviation hangar that Pennsylvania is a key state in the presidential election, encouraging voters to back Trump.
“Four years ago, you believed we could be strong again,” Pence said. “You believed we could be prosperous again. You said yes to president Donald Trump in 2016, and seeing you all come out on this brisk, Pennsylvania November day, I know Pennsylvania is going to say ‘yes’ to four more years of President Trump.”
Pence kicked off his speech by citing the “hollowed out” military that the Trump administration inherited.
“But in three short years, we rebuilt our military, we revived our economy, we secured our borders, supported law enforcement and stood for life and liberty in the Constitution of the United States,” he said.
He later cited “wreckless budget cuts” for the military while democratic challenger Joe Biden was vice president.
“Under President Donald Trump, we’ve passed the largest increase in our national defense since the days of Ronald Regan,” Pence said. “We are finally giving our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guard the resources and support that they need.”
He also criticized the Barack Obama administration’s handling of recovery following the Great Recession.
“After Joe Biden tried to tax, spend and bail us back to a growing economy, resulting in the slowest recovery in more than 80 years, President Donald Trump created the greatest economy in American history, and we’re doing it again,” he said.
He cited the country’s 33% GDP growth in the third-quarter adding that “with four more years of Donald Trump in the White House, we’re going to build this economy back — bigger and better than ever before.”
Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the United States, Pence highlighted that the president created a booming economy. In three years, Pence said his administration created 7 million jobs nationwide, including 200,000 in Pennsylvania. He also underscored 500,000 new manufacturing jobs created, 17,000 of which were added in the Commonwealth.
Pence touted the current administration’s replacing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with an updated version of the pact with Canada and Mexico, now known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), adding that Biden “opposed NAFTA, but didn’t do anything (about it).”
“But with the man who wrote ‘The Art of the Deal,’ got into the Oval Office, and America got a way better deal,” he said.
He also noted that “half of our national trade deficit was from China,” adding that “Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China all along.”
Biden’s vice presidential running-mate Kamala Harris voted against the USMCA, Pence said, stating she said “it didn’t go far enough on climate change.”
“Joe Biden’s running mate put her radical environmental agenda ahead of Pennsylvania jobs and Pennsylvania farmers,” Pence said.
When highlighting the country’s energy independence, Pence said Biden and Harris “spent most of the last year talking about how they want to ban fracking, and abolish fossil fuels.”
“Banning fracking would destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania alone,” he added.
Biden’s written plan only prohibits permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land and waters.
Supporters reacted negatively when the campaign showed a video supporting Pence’s position on Biden and Harris’ stance on fracking.
“No matter what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are saying right now, you can take it to the bank, Joe Biden and the radical left will try to abolish fossil fuels, close down the oil industry and ban fracking if they win this election,” he said. “That’s why we are not going to let it happen. We are going to have more fracking, more American energy and energy independence for generations to come.”
Pence credited his administration for passing “the most sweeping reform of Veterans Affairs in 50 years.”
“Veterans choice is now available for every veteran in America,” he said.
Pence said support for the military and veterans is one more reason why voters should back GOP candidate Sean Parnell, who is running against Conor Lamb in the 17th District, and Dr. John Joyce, who is running for reelection in the 13th District.
“The overwhelming message is the pathway to the White House is through Westmoreland County, through western Pennsylvania,” Joyce said. “Southwestern Pennsylvania embraces the ideals that president Trump brings forth.”
Joyce also urges supporters to vote — discounting polls that show Biden leading in Pennsylvania.
“You realize that four years ago, the major polls showed that Hillary Clinton was going to be elected in Pennsylvania, and what the people of Westmoreland County did, they showed up and they voted for president Trump,” he said.
While underscoring his administration’s support for law enforcement, Pence said he and Trump support Americans’ right to peacefully protest, but condemned rioting and looting — citing recent unrest in Philadelphia following the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
“Those who do these things, violence against our citizens, our property, the law enforcement will not be tolerant and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
He assured his supporters that if he and Trump are reelected, they will not defund the police, “not now, not ever.”
The crowd reacted with cheers as Pence noted his pro-life stance. The vice president added, “I couldn’t be more proud to serve alongside the president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.”
Pence also spoke of this presidential election’s high stakes.
“We face a choice in this election, and it’s not going to be so much where America is more Republican or Democrat, more liberal or more conservative, more read or more blue — I think the choice in this election is whether America remains America,” he said.
Bill Britcher of Johnstown, who attended Monday’s rally, said Pence’s remarks about “keeping America, America” was “very much so” important to him.
“If the other guy (Biden) gets in, things are going to change dramatically,” he said. “It’s going to be a radical change.”
Pence closed by making a case for his and Trump’s reelection based on their coronavirus (COVID-19) response — one that has been criticized by Biden and others.
“We believe we will have a safe vaccine for the coronavirus before the end of this year, with tens of millions of doses,” he said.
Pence also pledged to “open America up again, and we are going to keep America open.”
Eleven and a half million Americans went back to work during the last five months, he cited, with 600,000 having returned to their jobs in Pennsylvania.
“Joe Biden says that we’re in for a long, dark winter,” Pence said. “And under President Donald Trump, we know the best days are yet to come.”
For Karla Britcher of Johnstown, she hopes those days will come soon with Trump’s reelection.
“I’m here because I am fighting for our freedom and to keep America great,” she said of why she attended Monday’s rally.
Bill Britcher has a feeling Trump will win the election based on turnout at the president’s rallies.
“Just going by the eye-test, I think Trump is going to win,” he said. “Just by all the crowds that he’s had all over the country, and the other guy is hiding around trying to run out the clock.”
Both Bill and Karla Britcher attended the Sept. 3 Trump rally at the airport — which featured thousands of supporters compared to Pence’s on Monday.
Mary Hritz of Rostraver called herself a “swing voter,” but said outside the Vee Neal Aviation hangar that she will be voting for the Trump-Pence ticket on Election Day.
“What made me come out is I really have admired Vice President Pence throughout this whole presidency as a real force for stability, and a real force for consistency,” she said. “I think he’s a great complement to president Trump. They make a great team.”
Hritz said she was especially impressed with Pence during the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.
“I saw clearly that he was able to step into the role of president much more tan his opponent,” she said.
Despite temperatures in the mid-30s, Hritz wasn’t turned away by the weather.
“No, I thought I would be (turned away) … but once we got out here, the sun was out, and the beautiful plane flew in,” she added.
