The Voice of Westmoreland (VOW), a local grassroots organizing group, is conducting an online survey to seek input on how the county’s American Rescue Plan money should be spent.
The organization said on its website that the survey will help create a list of “priorities that center the needs of those most impacted. How do you think Westmoreland County should spend this money? What kinds of investments will help you and your community get back on your feet? There are no wrong answers.”
Survey questions include selecting priorities that would most help the community, including rental/housing, food and healthcare assistance; mental health and substance abuse outreach, and more. The survey also asks about future community needs and if residents are confident that elected officials will use the federal funds effectively.
In an email, the organization noted that it hoped to receive 500 survey responses, but had garnered more than 650 responses as of Monday afternoon.
“We can create a future in which all working people flourish again for the first time in over four decades. This funding gives us the opportunity to invest in affordable housing, robust workforce programs, and other investments that address the needs of our communities. It’s critical that the community has a say in how the money is spent,” VOM member Bob Mason said in an email.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher has said county officials will seek advice on how to spend the rescue funding.
To complete the survey, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScj4OJNSVs9iZcZnbJGd-f54DbQFai73D6ymD6kejHOIjVvpA/viewform.
Westmoreland County has received its initial installment — $107 million — of American Rescue Plan funds. The bill is slated to provide $65 billion in direct aid for municipalities across the country. Funds can be spent to restore cuts in public services caused by pandemic-induced revenue losses and avoid additional cuts, and invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure, among other uses.
