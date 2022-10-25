Although the deadline to register to vote and participate in the upcoming election has passed, voters wanting to use a mail-in ballot can still request one.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1 and applications can be submitted online, by mail or in-person at the voter’s county board of elections office.
As of Monday, 1.29 million Pennsylvanian voters have requested a mail-in ballot, with a majority of the ballots requested by registered Democrats, according to state data. So far, election offices have only received 43% of the ballots.
In Westmoreland County, 34,914 residents have requested a mail-in ballot. Although it is a long way away from the more than 64,000 ballots requested during the 2020 election, it is the second-highest number of ballot requests, according to Greg McCloskey, director of the county’s election bureau.
While the county does not have ballot boxes, the Westmoreland County Election Bureau’s office hours have been extended leading up to the election, allowing voters an opportunity to drop off their ballot.
The election bureau will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will open 7 a.m. Nov. 8 and close at 8 p.m., the same time voting ends throughout the state.
At a Monday press conference, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman urged mail-in voters to get their applications in early to ensure ballots are received by the county offices before 8 p.m. Nov. 8 or they could not be counted.
“We encourage voters to request that mail-in ballot now and return it as soon as possible,” Chapman said. “We don’t want voters to delay because there is a potential they can be disenfranchised.”
Once polls close at 8 p.m. Nov. 8, counties will begin tallying votes and reporting those numbers to the state. Counties which received funding through the Election Integrity Grant Program (EIGP) will be required to post the unofficial number of absentee and mail-in ballots they received by 12:01 a.m. Nov. 9.
Each county board of elections will begin its official canvass of votes Nov. 11 and unofficial returns are due to the Secretary of the Commonwealth by 5 p.m. Nov. 15.
Certified results are due to the state by Nov. 28.
The long process from Election Day to certified results is necessary to ensure the integrity of the elections and ensure all voters are counted, Chapman said.
“We understand that voters, candidates and the media want election results as soon as possible,” Chapman said. “But counting all the eligible votes and reporting the results take time, and counties are rightfully focused on accuracy over speed.”
Election security was also addressed at the press conference, during which Chapman highlighted the $44.3 million given to 63 counties through the EIGP. The money can be used by the counties to enhance physical security at polling places and warehouses along with transportation and storage of voting machines.
In September, Westmoreland County received $1.2 million through EIGP. McCloskey said the money will be used to install security cameras and access card readers at the county’s warehouse and election software room.
Those security enhancements won’t be in place by Election Day, McCloskey said. The election bureau will secure voting equipment with numbered security seals and chain of custody reports to ensure there is no tampering with the voting process leading up to and throughout this year’s election.
Westmoreland County Director of Information Technology Scott Ross said voting machines do not have network access so there is no security concern with remote tampering. The county will monitor any potential security issues throughout the state on Election Day and assess whether there are potential problems at Westmoreland County polling locations.
Chapman added the Department of State has been working closely with the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security to monitor threats and assess some security at some polling locations throughout the state.
Poll watchers and observers put in place by the political parties and individual candidates will also be on-site to view the election process throughout the day.
“I want to emphasize that, throughout voting and pre-canvassing, people serving in specific roles observe the integrity of the process,” Chapman said. “Specifically, poll watchers can be present during in-person voting, and authorized representatives who have been chosen by candidates and political parties can be present during the pre-canvassing and canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots.”
As for poll workers – those who operate the polls – Chapman said the state had recruited around 9,000 residents to work at their local polling location.
“There is always a poll worker shortage in Pennsylvania, even before the pandemic,” Chapman said. “It was hard to recruit poll workers and the pandemic really exacerbated that.”
Chapman said her office continually works with the counties to ensure they are staffed but it is a great undertaking.
Pennsylvania has 9,100 polling locations and would require 45,000 poll workers, about five workers per polling location, according to Chapman.
McCloskey said a poll worker shortage isn’t a problem for the county.
“We’re lucky here in the county that a lot of people want to be active in the election,” McCloskey said.
All 308 Westmoreland County polling places are fully staffed and the county currently has a standby list in case there are any last minute openings.
The county began its poll worker training Oct. 11 and it will continue until Oct. 29, McCloskey said. So far, nearly 1,100 workers have attended the training.
