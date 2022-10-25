Election Returns Timeline
PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Although the deadline to register to vote and participate in the upcoming election has passed, voters wanting to use a mail-in ballot can still request one.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1 and applications can be submitted online, by mail or in-person at the voter’s county board of elections office.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

