With the return of an in-person Great American Banana Split Celebration fast approaching, event organizers are looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand at the annual celebration.
Those able to volunteer for a few hours are encouraged to fill out an online registration form at https://dashboard.bananasplitfest.com/volunteer/ and sign up for a time slot. Drinks, snacks and a T-shirt will be provided to volunteers; service hours can be provided as well.
After being forced to adopt a virtual format in 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s celebration will return to an in-person event, with foods, games, prizes and entertainment scheduled throughout the day.
Other banana split-related events leading up to Aug. 21 celebration is the princess pageant on Aug. 15 and the annual Yellow Tie Gala on Aug. 20.
The annual celebration — which began in 2013 to celebrate Latrobe being the birthplace of the banana split — has quickly become a local staple. The banana split was created in 1904 by 23-year-old apprentice pharmacist David Evans Strickler at the former Tassel Pharmacy in Latrobe. National Banana Split Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 25 and recognizes the beloved ice cream treat.
Aside from a full slate of events at Legion-Keener Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, the Great American Banana Split Celebration is expanding the festivities into downtown Latrobe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
Latrobe Valley Dairy will also be offering banana splits. Additional food vendors will also be present throughout the downtown Latrobe area, and all participating merchants will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional information on the Downtown Banana Split Celebration and a full schedule of activities can be found at latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-downtown-banana or BananaSplitFest.com.
