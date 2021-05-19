As Pennsylvania begins the process of adjusting its voting districts to account for population changes documented in the 2020 U.S. Census, government advocates are calling for rules to prevent distorted districts drawn to protect incumbents or preserve partisan advantage.
The bipartisan legislation, the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (House Bill 22 and Senate Bill 222), was introduced in February ahead of the redistricting process. Since then, volunteers from Fair Districts PA (FDPA) have engaged in an effort to meet with every single legislator to ask them to support transparency in redistricting. Through the end of April and into May, hundreds of FDPA volunteers have held virtual meetings with nearly 200 of the state’s 248 available lawmakers.
In Westmoreland and Somerset Counties, 11 constituent teams met with 11 legislators. Two have agreed to co-sponsor the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act, or LACRA. The co-sponsors are Rep. Carrie Delrosso, R-33rd District, and Sen. Jim Brewster, D-45th District. Nine more teams had productive conversations about the bill with legislators representing local districts. Several legislators, including Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-39th, and State Government Committee members Sen. Pat Stefano, R-32nd, and Rep. Eric Nelson, R-57th, expressed their willingness to continue engaging in a dialogue about LACRA as the redistricting process advances.
LACRA co-sponsors or not, the meetings suggest that most Westmoreland and Somerset County legislators share a commitment to one of the key principles of the LACRA bill — a transparent redistricting process.
In her Zoom meeting with the FDPA constituent team, Ward, Senate Majority Leader and member of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) — the panel responsible for redrawing the state Senate and House voting districts — reaffirmed her prior March 26 public statement: “Redistricting is a once-a-decade exercise, and among the most important issues we will address in 2021. I am committed to upholding the rights of the people by ensuring an open, fair, and transparent redistricting process.”
“Voters are tired of the games, the litigation and the ensuing confusion.” said Amy Ruffo, FDPA Communications Director.
Since the 1980s, Pennsylvanians have been subjected to increasingly gerrymandered districts. Extensive litigation has followed every redistricting process since 1990, with courts demanding legislative maps be redrawn in 2011, and Congressional districts redrawn in 2018.
Calling for a new way to draw voting districts, Forrest Imhoff, of Greensburg, a constituent of Sen. Ward’s, noted that voters want legislators who “present their views and intentions to their constituencies for approval or not, instead of attempting to rig voting processes in their own favor.”
FDPA’s volunteers made the point that ending gerrymandering is a nonpartisan issue. Voters from both parties will benefit from LACRA’s passage.
As one FDPA volunteer, Chris Baldonieri, of Latrobe, put it to her legislator, “Ten years ago, it was the ‘Republicans’ turn’ to draw voting maps to favor their party. Ten years later, the scene has changed. Without a bill like LACRA, it could be the ‘Democrats’ turn’ to distort the state House and Senate maps in Democrats’ favor. But I say, pass LACRA, draw fair maps with public input, and make the next ten years’ elections be the ‘voters’ turn.’ For democracy to thrive in Pennsylvania, we need fair maps, drawn as the Pennsylvania constitution requires, with the result that every person’s vote counts equally, and all voters’ voices are heard.”
A statewide survey conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College found 72% of voters believe the current system lets party leaders put their interests over those of voters, and 70% agreed that the current system creates polarization and gridlock in the legislature. To prevent further gerrymandering and the necessity of intervention by Pennsylvania high courts, LACRA would mandate greater transparency and more public engagement, with clear and measurable map-making criteria as legislators begin to adjust voting districts.
The effort to speak with legislators about House Bill 22 and Senate Bill 222 added co-sponsors from both parties in support of LACRA. It also called attention to the small number of legislators who either did not schedule meetings, were unwilling, or flat out refused to meet with their own constituents. In this part of western Pennsylvania, only two legislators, Rep. Matt Dowling, R-51st District, and Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-69th, did not meet with their FDPA constituent teams.
Denice Robinson, of Uniontown, member of the constituent team for Rep. Dowling, said “Sadly, Rep. Dowling has been dealing with a medical issue and has been unable to commit to a meeting. We will continue to ask him to discuss redistricting reform with us.”
Paula Shively, of Somerset, an FDPA supporter and constituent of Rep. Walker Metzgar’s, reported “our group of four volunteers worked over two months, making contact with Rep. Metzgar’s office at least ten times, without scheduling a meeting. We hate to conclude that Rep. Metzgar is uninterested in LACRA, and we remain hopeful that he or his staff will be able to work us into his schedule.”
“We are pleased that the vast majority of state legislators recognize how important this is to their constituents and are willing to engage in a dialogue about how to protect our state from the forces of gerrymandering” said Ruth Yeiser, FDPA’s ‘March Toward Transparency’ organizer.
Out of 203 representatives, House Bill 22 now has 76 co-sponsors (53 Democrats and 23 Republicans). Twenty-one out of 50 senators have co-sponsored Senate Bill 222 (15 Democrats, 5 Republicans, 1 Independent). Both bills are sitting in their respective chambers’ State Government Committee and await Majority Chairs, Senator Argall, R-29th District, and Representative Grove, R-196th, to bring LACRA to a vote in committee.
According to FDPA Chair Carol Kuniholm, “Many of our partners have been asking for redistricting reform since the 1980s and ’90s. This shouldn’t be a partisan process, and it shouldn’t be dependent on who is in charge. The rules should be clear so we can trust the outcome. LACRA would provide better guidelines, greater transparency and guaranteed public input.”
Fair Districts PA is a non-partisan all volunteer organization, a fiscal project of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania. Its goal is to empower voters and ensure fair elections. Through “March Toward Transparency,” hundreds of voters have learned to read bills, follow the legislative process and advocate with their legislators. That attention and advocacy will continue to press the General Assembly to pass LACRA as new maps are drawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.