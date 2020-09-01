The local group Pet Prayer Blankets is looking for volunteers to make fleece blankets to be distributed free of charge to elderly or medically needy dogs, cats and other pets.
They will be offering virtual sessions through the Zoom online conferencing system beginning today at 7 p.m. on how to make “pull through” blankets. The session at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, will be on making toys. Knotted blankets will be covered at noon Sept. 12, and the session at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 will be on creating braided blankets.
The live Zoom sessions will enable participants to ask questions, but the instruction and training parts of the sessions will be recorded for later viewing. All viewers will be muted and their cameras will be turned off during recording. Anyone who needs assistance on navigating Zoom can contact the group via Facebook.
The fleece is provided to the volunteers, and the blankets are made by hand with no sewing needed. For information on the sessions, volunteering in other ways or to request a blanket for your pet, check out Pet Prayer Blankets on Facebook. The recorded instruction videos will be available on the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.