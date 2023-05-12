The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual food drive on Saturday, May 13. Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on May 13.
Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks. Locally in Westmoreland County, the Westmoreland Food Bank is the beneficiary of these donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.