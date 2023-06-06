The largest amphibious invasion in history was launched on June 6, 1944, when Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy to liberate Europe from the grip of Nazi Germany. For this year’s 79th anniversary of D-Day, volunteers with the nonprofit Stories Behind the Stars are commemorating the sacrifice of the 116th Infantry Regiment of the 29th Infantry Division.
Pennsylvania members of the 116th Regiment lost their lives on Omaha Beach on D-Day, including three from Westmoreland County.
Nicholas Stefanos Kafkalas was born on June 5, 1925, in Monessen, to Stefanos Nicholas Kafkalas (1897-1961) and Angeliki Gianiodis (1897-1958). Both of his parents were born in Greece. His father was a truck driver for a bookstore and, later, worked for the government. Kafkalas had two brothers (one older and one younger) and a younger sister. He graduated from Monessen High School and enlisted in the Army on July 28, 1943, in Greensburg.
William Kucera was born on June 21, 1917, in Mount Pleasant, to Joseph James Kucera (1883-1949) and Rose Catherine Krensloba (1887-1956). Both of his parents were born in Bohemia. His father was a coal miner. Kucera had four brothers (three older and one younger) and five sisters (two older and three younger). He had a grammar school education and was employed by the H. C. Frick Coal & Coke Company in Fayette County. Kucera enlisted in the Army on Dec. 31, 1942, in Greensburg.
William John Maffe was born on Aug. 8, 1923, in Derry, to Joseph Maffe (1882-1981) and Rose Castrodale (1883-1949). Both of his parents were born in Italy. His father was a laborer. Maffe had two brothers (one older and one younger) and five older sisters. He graduated from Derry Borough High School and enlisted in the Army on May 17, 1943, in Greensburg.
Kafkalas, Kucera and Maffe were assigned to Company B, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division. In October 1942, the 116th Infantry Regiment, as part of the 29th Infantry Division, arrived at Tidworth, England. In June 1943, the 116th Infantry Regiment and its division transferred to Devon for coastal defensive duties near Plymouth. They began training for amphibious landing assaults at the U.S. Army Assault Training Center on Woolacombe Beach. In May 1944, the 116th Regiment participated in Exercise Fabius I at Slapton Sands, a final rehearsal before D-Day.
For the invasion of Normandy, the 116th Infantry Regiment was to lead the assault on Omaha Beach and land at the Dog Green sector, west of the 1st Infantry Division’s 16th Infantry Regiment. On June 3, 1944, the 1st Battalion (Companies A, B, C and D) boarded the troop carrier SS Empire Javelin. The 2nd Battalion (Companies E, F, G and H) boarded the USS Thomas Jefferson. The 3rd Battalion (Companies I, J, K, L and M) boarded the USS Charles Carroll. At 0230 on June 6, the invasion fleet had arrived from Weymouth in the English Channel and dropped anchor about 12 miles from the Normandy coast.
By 0430, all first wave landing craft had left their ships and moved toward Omaha Beach. Company B was part of the second wave of the assault and reached the beach by 0740. The soldiers immediately faced heavy enemy small arms, machine gun and mortar fire. Grounded landing craft led many GIs to drown trying to reach the beach through deep and rough surf. Only 28 of Company B’s roughly 220 men survived D-Day.
Pvt. Kafkalas and Sgt. Kucera’s remains were buried temporarily at the Saint Laurent Cemetery, Baveux, France. They eventually were interred at the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Pfc. Maffe’s remains were never recovered. He is memorialized at the Tablets of the Missing at the Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Each of the fallen posthumously received the Purple Heart.
On D-Day, 3,100 men of the 116th Infantry Regiment entered combat. By the end of June 6, 1944, the unit suffered 1,007 killed, wounded, or missing during the Omaha Beach assault. Their courage, bravery and sacrifice helped create a foothold that allowed Allied forces to continue the invasion and to defeat Nazi Germany within a year. The 116th Infantry Regiment earned the Presidential Unit Citation and the French Croix de Guerre with Palm for the D-Day landings in Normandy.
Stories Behind the Stars memorials are accessible for free on the internet and via smart phone app at gravesites and cenotaphs. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to honoring all 421,000 fallen Americans from World War II, including 31,000 from Pennsylvania. To volunteer or to get more information, contact Kathy Harmon at kharmon@storiesbehindthestars.org or visit www.storiesbehindthestars.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.