Volunteers and state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry officials spent Saturday removing graffiti from the main overlook at Beam Rocks in Forbes State Forest.
The rocks were defaced earlier this month, sprayed with blue and black paint, and included initials, drawings and obscenities.
The DCNR holds around three volunteer work days a year. The time is typically spent on making improvements to the state forest, like clearing trails or splitting firewood, said Rachael Mahony, an environmental education specialist with the Bureau of Forestry.
The state forest and Beam Rocks has become a meaningful place for Mahony over the past decade she’s spent with the DCNR.
“I was very upset when I was first notified about (the graffiti),” Mahony said.
Saturday’s cleanup was a “special case” for Mahony and the volunteers who wanted to get the outlook restored to its natural beauty.
Luke Miney, a New Alexandria resident, has been coming out to the state forest since 2015, helping to remove graffiti.
“I’ve kind of made it my personal mission the last several years to stay on top of it,” Miney said.
For Miney, keeping the rocks clear of graffiti sends a message that vandalism won’t be tolerated.
“Another person comes out and sees there’s graffiti and (thinks) it’s OK to do that,” he said. “We try to come out and nip it in the bud as quick as we can.”
It took about three weeks of planning to make Saturday’s cleanup possible, Mahony said. The coordinated effort brought together volunteers, DCNR officials and park rangers to assist in the half-day affair.
Workers were able to remove the paint by using a cleaning product known as Elephant Snot, which is biodegradable. Mahony purchased the cleaning supplies with a grant from the American Alpine Club a couple of years back.
Along with the cleaner, the DCNR provided buckets, scrub brushes, hundreds of gallons of water and a pressure washer. The last piece of equipment had not been used in past cleanups and was expected to make the process go faster.
Throughout intermittent rain showers, volunteers worked to restore the rocks to their natural state.
Eric Ross came all the way from Bethel Park to help out. This was the third cleanup day he’s participated in.
“It gets me out into the outdoors and is a way of giving back,” Ross said.
He uses the state parks frequently and understands the Bureau of Forestry can be understaffed at times to take care of these issues when they arise, Ross said.
Seeing vandals strike the rocks was disheartening, he added.
“It’s horrible,” Ross said. “It ruins nature and the natural look.”
Bob Mazur of Acme helped out Friday with his 12-year-old grandson Michael. Mazur said he wanted to bring his grandson so he can learn to appreciate nature and have an experience he can carry with him as he grows up.
“As he gets older, he may have friends who want to do this kind of stuff,” Mazur said. “This way, he knows, don’t do it.”
Mahony said there are a lot of eyes and ears in the state parks, not just from the Bureau of Forestry but those who visit as well. Typically it is those who are out enjoying the parks who first notify them when something like this happens.
Having people who care about keeping the parks natural and clean, as well as calling out acts of vandalism when they happen, has been a big deterrent, Mahony said.
Mahony, Miney and other volunteers said they hoped it won’t happen again. But should someone deface the state forest, there will be a group dedicated to restoring it, ready to undo the next vandal’s work.
“As long as I’m capable and able to clean this place up and keep it clean, I’ll be out here doing it,” Miney said.
