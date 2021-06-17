For about two hours Wednesday morning, Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township resembled a bicycle assembly plant during United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s build-a-bike event.
About 60 volunteers from five of United Way’s corporate partners assembled 100 bikes for children in need.
“It’s always a nice part to be giving back to our community, especially the fact our company allows us to do that one day a year,” said Danielle Shoup, an employee at Kennametal Inc.
Shoup and two other Kennametal employees, Bob Milyak and Matt Kauffman, joined volunteers from Live! Casino Pittsburgh, UPS, Hefren-Tillotson and West Penn Power who split into smaller teams that each assembled 10 bikes.
“We’re all local, so the communities that these are going to — whether in Latrobe, Liognier or Derry — are going to kids that we are going to be seeing in the streets,” Shoup, a Ligonier resident, added.
She noted that she, Milyak and Kauffman all ride bikes.
“So this is a passion that’s very close to our hearts,” she said.
Volunteers unloaded boxes from a truck containing the unassembled bikes and put them together on tarps covering the grass near one of the park’s pavilions. Once assembled, the bikes were inspected and distributed to local kids in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
Alyssa Cholodofsky, Westmoreland region director for United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, said the bikes were given to some of United Way’s community partners, including: The Ligonier Valley YMCA, Learning Lamp, Greensburg YMCA, Fayette County CYS, Merakey, East End United Community Center, Uniontown YMCA, Derry Area School District and YMCA of Laurel Highlands.
Each child will also receive a bike helmet, lock and bike maps courtesy of Bike Pittsburgh.
Cholodofsky said United Way has held larger build-a-bike events in the past, but Wednesday’s was the first of its kind in Westmoreland County. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, children in the area will receive bikes just in time for the summer.
“It’s perfect. We were so excited to be able to put this together,” Cholodofsky said.
Additionally, 100 more bikes will be built and distributed during similar events in Butler and Allegheny counties on Thursday and Friday, respectively, for a total of 300 bikes between the three counties.
“It’s part of a larger effort that United Way is doing over the summer,” Cholodofsky said. “We know our kids have had a very difficult year. They’ve been socially distant, at home, and we want them to get out and have some fun this summer — at camps and activities with their families — and I know I say: What’s more fun than riding a bike?”
Organizers say the build-a-bike event will teach children the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and provide active alternatives for the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.