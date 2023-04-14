Volunteers are needed for an upcoming disaster drill planned for May 10 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The drill will be held on the airport’s old runway and is designed to simulate an actual aircraft crash at the Unity Township airport. The volunteers will serve as “victims.”
According to Moe Haas, the airport’s manager, several school buses will double as the fuselage of a wrecked aircraft and local first responders will be rescuing victims from them.
The drill is a required event at the airport held every three years to meet the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration.
Area fire departments, ambulance crews and hospital personnel are all expected to participate.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
If interested in participating, volunteers should visit www.palmerairport.com and select “Palmer Airport” to fill out an online form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.