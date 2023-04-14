Volunteers are needed for an upcoming disaster drill planned for May 10 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The drill will be held on the airport’s old runway and is designed to simulate an actual aircraft crash at the Unity Township airport. The volunteers will serve as “victims.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.