A volunteer open house is slated for Feb. 29 at the Westmoreland Historical Society and Historic Hanna’s Town.
The event at the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can learn about the nonprofit organization and the exciting activities going on in 2020.
There are many ways to get involved and help preserve and share local history. Volunteers can assist with guided tours at Historic Hanna’s Town, educational programs, school field trips, special events, the museum shop, research library, gardens and more.
Volunteering is a great opportunity to share your skills with others – and learn new ones, too. The organization is open to volunteers of all backgrounds, including but not limited to high school and college students, homeschool students, retirees, teachers, and history enthusiasts. Volunteers can work with the public by greeting visitors, leading programs tours and helping at the shop, or can assist behind-the-scenes shelving books in the library, setting up for events or caring for the gardens.
Volunteer hours are flexible, and training will be scheduled at a later date. Volunteers can also apply online at https://westmorelandhistory.org/get-involved or call the education coordinator at 723-836-1800 x212.
Hanna’s Town, founded in 1773, served as the first seat of government for Westmoreland County and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. It was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The settlement was destroyed in one of the last conflicts of the Revolutionary War and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, Historic Hanna’s Town is a county park and historic site interpreted by the Westmoreland Historical Society, headquartered at the new Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town.
For more information call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org. You can follow the organization on Facebook, and on Twitter @WCHistory, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory.
