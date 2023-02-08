Two meetings will be held later this month highlighting volunteer opportunities at Historic Hanna’s Town and Westmoreland History Education Center in Hempfield Township.
The meetings are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
Officials will be discussing various volunteer opportunities and getting to know one another.
Volunteers can work with the public by greeting visitors, leading programs and tours, and helping at the museum shop, or can assist behind the scenes helping out in the library, setting up for events or caring for the gardens. Volunteer hours are flexible and customizable. There are many ways to get involved to help preserve and share local history.
Volunteering is a great opportunity to share skills with others – and learn new ones, too. Officials welcome volunteers of all backgrounds, including but not limited to high school and college students, retirees, teachers and history enthusiasts.
The meetings are scheduled to take place inside the Westmoreland Education History Center. Each session discusses the same topics and information. Returning and prospective volunteers can attend whichever session best suits their schedule.
Hanna’s Town, founded in 1773, served as the first seat of government for Westmoreland County and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. It was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The settlement was destroyed in one of the last conflicts of the Revolutionary War and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, Historic Hanna’s Town is a county park and historic site interpreted by the Westmoreland Historical Society, headquartered at the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town.
About the Westmoreland Historical Society
Founded in 1908, the Westmoreland Historical Society is an educational organization dedicated to acquiring and managing resources related to the history of Westmoreland County and using these resources to encourage a diverse audience to make connections to the past, develop an understanding of the present and provide direction for the future.
The Westmoreland Historical Society advances its mission by forming collaborations and partnerships with other public and private organizations that share the society’s philosophy and mission. The society works to promote interest and knowledge of the area’s past and cultural heritage in order to instill in the county’s citizens a sense of pride in local history which may act as a foundation for future success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.