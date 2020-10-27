Outdoor writer and opinionated columnist for the Latrobe Bulletin, Paul J. Volkmann had never had much interest in the field of history until he was given a manuscript of his mother’s book, “And where are you from little girl…”. Reading it over several times, he decided her book must be rewritten in an easy-to-understand, chronological fashion that would not only entertain readers, but educate them as to the historical significance of the time period prior to the onslaught of World War II.
Paul’s mother, Beatrice C. Volkmann, realized in her teens that she had a passion for singing. The book — “From Sea to High ‘C’” — describes Beatrice’s life in the United States and in Germany in the 1930s. At the start of her journey, she was both innocent and idealistic. In search of becoming an accomplished singer, her life was influenced by a number of people from all walks of life. She spent her early youth in a number of schools in Germany and America, never in one place for long periods of time. In the midst of her journey, she recalls episodes involving friends, relatives, success, failure and romance, all of which, in the end, brought joy and sorrow to her life.
The book’s storyline is about a young girl aspiring to be an accomplished singer, moving from place to place to reach her goal. The book not only describes the peaceful setting that Germany initially provided between World War I and the Second World War, but it slowly but surely relates how Hitler brainwashed German citizens into thinking non-Aryans (Jews) were contaminating the German society.
She bore witness to Nazi propaganda and lost friends because of their heritage and views. Two of her German music teachers, in fact, turned out to be Nazis. Through it all, Beatrice survived and became a voice against all forms of prejudice.
Most of what one will read in this book was taken verbatim from Beatrice’s book. In rewriting her manuscript, Paul Volkmann added clarification, translated German words into English, defined classifications of the Nazi regime, and added transitory sentences and paragraphs that will help readers understand the progressions from one place to another.
Put yourself in the shoes of this talented musician and see where her many paths took her. Was she able to hit “high C” as she aspired? As the daughter of German parents, was learning German through them a contributory factor for her learning operas by German composers? Would her Nazi teachers prove to be beneficial into her becoming a concert-hall entertainer? What type of songs proved most successful?
It is recommended for audiences in the teenage years and beyond.
It may be of interest that this was one of three books she wrote while bedridden in the last 20 years of her life. The other two were “The Life of Ernst Wilhelm Volkmann,” and “A Book of Sing-A-Songs,” a collection of masterful, rhythmic poems.
The daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Julius Fabricius, she was born on June 22, 1914 and spent her childhood in New York City, rural New York and in Germany. Her father was a family physician practicing in the Bronx. She passed away in Laughlintown on Nov. 15, 2003.
Born Sept. 7, 1943, Paul J. Volkmann passionately was a professional photographer of 54 years, authored four books, his first being “Off the Wall Favorites,” followed by “With Me Always,” “Peeveetry, A Book of Poems from the Sublime to the Ridiculous” and “A Talk with Delbert.” He is also noted for his pencil drawings and was a past contributor to law enforcement. Presently a freelance writer, he continues his journalistic endeavors now for more than 55 years.
“From Sea to High ‘C’” can be purchased on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. The price is $13.95 plus tax.
