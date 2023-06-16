Rick Volker is one of the few airshow performers in North America flying a unique aerobatic performance in the Sukhoi SU-26M.
There is a common theme in all of his displays: Complete mastery of the aircraft’s possible flight envelope, pushing the boundaries of both low and high speed limits, and artfully utilizing the smallest three dimensional space to create a masterpiece of entertainment.
The Sukhoi SU-26M is like no other unlimited aerobatic airplane. Designed in an era of unlimited Soviet budgets, it’s a super plane out to prove a point…and the point was made after win in the World Aerobatic Championships.
Its ultra high lift wing features a massive symmetrical camber. The titanium and composite airframe can withstand G loads that are not survivable by humans (even Rick). Paired with the nearly 400 horsepower Vendeneyev M-14P radial engine, a better than 1:1 thrust to weight ratio was achieved.
The result is a plane that can do the things it does in any flight attitude, and many things that can’t be replicated by any other aircraft. Rick takes full advantage of the Sukhoi’s unique capabilities. Rick’s routine is a roller coaster of artistry and athleticism, alternating frequently between violent maneuvers and delicate finesse.
