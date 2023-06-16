sukhoi.jpeg

Rick Volker flying a unique aerobatic performance in the Sukhoi SU-26M.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Rick Volker is one of the few airshow performers in North America flying a unique aerobatic performance in the Sukhoi SU-26M.

There is a common theme in all of his displays: Complete mastery of the aircraft’s possible flight envelope, pushing the boundaries of both low and high speed limits, and artfully utilizing the smallest three dimensional space to create a masterpiece of entertainment.

