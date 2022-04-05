In a world full of uncertainty and confusion, Voices of Westmoreland (VOW) will be providing members of the community with a place of comfort and somewhere they can go to help people around the world who are facing evil.
VOW will gather with members of the community on Saturday, April 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. to hold a vigil for Ukraine amidst the ongoing attacks by Russia. The event will be held in the parking lot of Bononi and Company in downtown Greensburg, with an adjacent Anti-War Exhibit in the Stopwatch Gallery and Studio. The vigil is being organized by a group of volunteers at VOW, including Marti Haykin, Courtney Kubovcik, and Robert Errett.
Kubovcik, who works as a social worker, has seen how the uncertainty and negativity in the news has had a direct effect on people and their well-being, and hopes that this event can bring some sort of comfort to the community.
“I’ve seen suffering,” Kubovcik said, “my goal is to create a safe space for everyone to experience everything they are experiencing.”
The events that are unfolding in Ukraine are alarming and often it can be difficult to understand the best way to provide help to those in need from afar. This event is a great chance for the community to both spread awareness about the issue, as well as raise funds that will directly help Ukrainian people in need.
“What is happening in Ukraine is unjust,” Kubovcik said, “this event came to be because there are a lot of people who don’t know what to do with all the emotions with it...we hope to bring the community together to help process everything that is going on together.”
VOW is a locally operated, non-partisan organization that works to restore unity in Westmoreland County during a time of division through advocacy and bringing the community together, with events like the vigil.
The guest speakers at the event include: the Rev. Robbie Hineline, professor Roni K. O’Dell from Seton Hill, Rabbi Sarah Perman, Sister Barbara Einloth, Dr. Marti Haykin, Moreen Ceidro and Pastor Linda Theophilus.
There will also be live music from local musicians as well as opportunities for members of the community to donate money to the people of Ukraine who are in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.