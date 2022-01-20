A candlelight prayer vigil to remember those lost to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Westmoreland County is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Organized by activist group Voice of Westmoreland (VOW), the vigil will not only serve as a remembrance of the 1,100-plus county residents who have died of COVID, but also as a way to honor the frontline workers of the pandemic.
Participants will share stories and photos of loved ones and a bell will be rung in memory of those lost.
In addition to VOW, Excela Health, the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania, Unity in the Community, the Neighborhood Resilience Project, and Familia & Comunidad Westmoreland are slated to take part.
For more information or for a link to register for this event, visit https://voiceofwestmoreland.com/events.
