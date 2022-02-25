Vision for the future: GL seeks input as it takes first steps toward facilities master plan

With an eye fixed on the future, the Greater Latrobe School District kicked off a year-long effort to create a facilities master plan and vision Thursday night, hosting the first of three planned community forums to educate the public and gather opinions.
The Greater Latrobe school board late last year selected SHP, an architectural firm based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, to complete the master plan, which aims to outline a long-term vision that will guide the district’s spending on facilities over the next 25 years, according to Superintendent of Schools Michael Porembka.
“It’s time for this administration to take a bold step forward to identify what our needs are,” he told the small audience that attended the forum in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium.
“What do our schools need to look like as we move a quarter-way through the 21st century?”
To that end, Greater Latrobe and SHP outlined a timeline for the master planning process Thursday.
In January and February, SHP worked to complete a facility and site assessment which will provide the foundation for its proposal.
According to Josh Predovich, AIA, ALEP, LEED AP, master planning specialist for SHP, that assessment involved the firm’s team combing through information provided by the district, as well as visiting and inspecting every district facility that will be involved in the process: Baggaley Elementary School, Latrobe Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Greater Latrobe Junior High School, Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Latrobe Memorial Stadium, and the district’s administration office on Lloyd Avenue in Latrobe.
Each of the schools in question was scored based on educational adequacy and a “renovation vs. replacement” ratio SHP uses to help determine whether it would be more cost-effective to renovate or completely replace a facility.
The initial assessment determined that “GLSD has well-maintained facilities,” none of which scored above SHP’s 60% “renovation vs. replacement” threshold for educational facilities planning — past that point, SHP usually advises districts to consider replacement rather than renovation.
Todd Thackery, AIA, ALEP, LEED AP, principal-in-charge for SHP, said that the firm scores educational adequacy based on a three-category system, using the terms “poor,” “fair” and “good.”
He also noted that SHP rated any classroom without access to natural lighting as “poor” because “research shows that students perform and learn better in spaces that have good daylight and views.”
• Baggaley Elementary School scored “poor” for the classrooms without natural daylight, but fair everywhere else, and 57% for the “renovation vs. replacement” ratio, with a projected budget of $15 million to $20 million required to meet the 10-year needs of the facility.
• Latrobe Elementary School scored “very good” everywhere with a ratio score of 5% and a budget projection of $.5 million to $1 million.
• Mountain View Elementary School scored “poor” for classrooms without natural daylight, “fair” everywhere else, with a ratio score of 57% and a budget projection of $15 million to $20 million.
• Greater Latrobe Junior High School scored “poor” for classrooms without natural daylight, “fair” everywhere else, with a ratio score of 53% and a budget projection of $23 million to $30 million.
• Greater Latrobe Senior High School scored “fair to good” everywhere, with a 43% ratio score and a budget projection of $36 million to $47 million.
• Latrobe Memorial Stadium has a budget projection of $1.8 million to $2.5 million to address 10-year facility needs, while the district’s administration office had a projection of $.5 million to $.7 million.
All told, the total projected cost to address 10-year facility needs for all of these structures is estimated at $91.8 million to $121.2 million.
However, Thackery noted that these estimates do not take into account the educational visioning process, the findings of which will help determine what the educational needs are for students and teachers at each facility. Those findings will be overlaid on top of the initial assessment data later in order to come up with more accurate cost projections.
Starting in March and continuing through May, the firm will utilize what it calls an educational visioning team — consisting of a student group and a community group — for this task, in order to study the “shifts” occurring in learning and teaching and consider how the changing landscape of education can inform the facilities planning process.
“Those two groups feed into each other,” Predovich said.
“We’re going to work on a number of different exercises to help us understand that shift, where we are today educationally and where we want to be. We have surveys we go through and fun games we play to get people thinking about students and space and how those elements come together.”
The student group will consist of up to 30 students — Predovich said the firm usually works with students in grades 5-12, because “those students are better versed at explaining what they need and helping us understand that” — while the community group will include approximately 40-50 participants drawn from the ranks of parents, the community, higher education partners, and the district’s staff and administration.
Those groups are slated to meet four times, working to identify ways in which Greater Latrobe’s schools and other facilities might be molded to better fit the educational needs of students and teachers.
Once that educational visioning is complete, SHP will conduct what it calls a “vision test fit” in June and July in order to “see if existing buildings support those models.”
“We’ll go back to see if that educational delivery will be successful in the current configuration or what modifications might be necessary to support that,” Predovich said.
Meanwhile, starting in July and running through November, a finance advisory team will work to come up with some options for the district’s facilities, along with cost estimates.
A second community forum will be held in August, after which a community advisory team (CAT) will be formed to work through the options presented to assist SHP in shaping a final recommendation for the master plan. One final community forum will be held at the end of that process, sometime in November, after which the plan will be presented to the school board for consideration in December.
Another component of the initial assessment was a look at the “utilization” of each of the district’s five schools, which compared current enrollment with the calculated capacity of each facility based on district data, according to Predovich.
“We do think that information is key in understanding the relationship between the amount of square footage and the number of students,” he said.
According to the assessment, Baggaley’s utilization rate sits at 71%; LES is at 70%; Mountain View is at 75%; the junior high school is at 54%; and the senior high school is at 102% (Thackery noted that the conjoined nature of the physical junior and senior high schools may skew the rate for those two schools slightly).
Ultimately, looking at all five school buildings, total current enrollment is 3,398 students, while calculated capacity is 4,516 students. Furthermore, the “excess facility capacity in grades K-8 equates to up to 150,000 square feet of excess space,” according to the firm’s documentation.
Thackery said this presents the district with a “key opportunity.”
“As we look at the projections the department of education has done for you, and demographics, you’re likely to remain relatively flat or decline in enrollment. As I look at your current enrollments, early grade levels are in the 230-240 range, but at the high school, those classes are above 300 sometimes, per grade level. You have fewer students coming in behind to backfill. That would indicate you’re going to have some reduction as those students go on,” he said. “Compare that 3,400 to your capacity, add in up to 150,000 square feet of excess space, that you’re maintaining, cleaning. If the final master plan is, we want to keep all buildings and renew them, that leaves you with about 150,000 square feet more than you absolutely need to deliver education.”
However, Thackery noted, the planning process may determine that the extra space is important, even if it isn’t being utilized 100% of the time.
“It may be a great value to the community, having additional space. It’s not bad from an educational standpoint to have additional space,” he said.
“But financially, what does it cost you to have that? That will be a key part of consideration as we go through master planning with you.”
Predovich and Thackery said SHP has set up a website, futureglsd.com, where all of the data from the initial assessment and all pertinent information from the rest of the planning process will be made available to the public as the process moves along. The site also features a feedback form for anyone who wishes to comment on the process as it progresses. Likewise, anyone who wants to become more involved in the process — for instance, by joining the educational visioning team — can use the feedback form to express that interest to the firm and Greater Latrobe, they said.
For those who don’t have access to the internet, Porembka invited anyone to call him at 724-539-4200 ext. 11102 or email him at michael.porembka@glsd.us if they want to get involved.
