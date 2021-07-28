A virtual workshop discussing the 2021 redistricting process will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Event organizers said “Speak Up For Fair Maps” workshop participants will “learn to testify, join a community conversation and dig into what defines your district. With fellow citizens from around southwestern Pennsylvania, you’ll find out how to share your thoughts about past gerrymandered districts and about what you’d like to see as new maps are drawn.”
The workshop will be customized to citizens of Westmoreland and a few other counties, but anyone is welcome to attend. Materials will be provided for preparing your own testimony.
For more background information and an FAQ, visit https://fairdistrictspa.com/updates/speak-up-for-fair-maps
