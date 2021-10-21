Virtual retreat to honor the late Judy Huber

Judy Huber of Greensburg had a vision three decades ago. It was that people with any kind of challenges — physical, emotional or spiritual — could come together in fellowship and hold each other up in celebrating their gifts and their abilities. She herself faced many physical challenges.
Her pastor, Monsignor Larry Kiniry at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Hempfield Township, agreed and they began planning. The first mini-retreat, the Afternoon of Reflection, attracted 17 people. In 2019, about 165 people attended the October event. It was the last time for them and for Huber, who passed away in May of 2020.
The pandemic restrictions didn’t lift soon enough for the people who helped her organize the retreats to schedule another.
On Sunday, the original retreatants and the public are invited to tune into Youtube at 2 p.m. to come together to honor Huber. Although that time and date are set to encourage the fellowship of knowing that others are watching, too, the video will remain on Youtube for viewing any time. (For the link, contact Irene Perry at 724-834-5767 or Greenthumb103@comcast.net.)
Alabaster Performing Arts, a nonprofit that stages inspiring performances and videos, independently produced the virtual gathering called Christ Bearers. The theme is “Judy Huber: Living the Bible.”
Alabaster founder Mary McCormack of South Greensburg, a long-time friend of Huber, met this past summer with Msgr. Kiniry, Perry of Hempfield Township, who had helped Huber to arrange the events, and Pat Santia of Greensburg, who was also involved.
“We wanted to continue with this wonderful retreat because it was incredibly successful, all because of Judy and her inspiration and the team effort,” McCormack said.
Although past retreats specifically invited people with physical, emotional or spiritual challenges, the ecumenical video is reaching out to anyone seeking faith-filled inspiration.
The 35-minute video is emceed by Karen Ulishney of Derry Township, who emceed the live retreats for more than 10 years.
Huber, a special education teacher, developed Devics Disease, a rare incurable and progressive condition that has symptoms similar to multiple sclerosis. She became an advocate for the disabled, tutored students from her home and led a prayer group.
“She was very faithful and came to Mass every Sunday,” Kiniry said. “She was a very kind and gentle person. Everyone knew her and wanted to talk to her and be with her because she was such an inspiration to everyone.”
The disease took away her sight and her mobility. She was on a ventilator and used a wheel chair for many years, and fought cancer, too.
“She was always very kind and always thinking of others even though she was experiencing discomfort on her own,” Perry said. “She made everyone feel useful. She brought people together and made them feel important.”
Each retreat was planned around a theme that included an outreach to help and serve others. One year, participants donated money to buy chickens for impoverished families in Haiti. In other years, they brought new flip-flops and sandals that were distributed to children in the Philippines, and new pillowcases that volunteers sewed into dresses and blouses for girls in Haiti.
This year, people watching the virtual retreat are being asked to make a contribution to their local food bank.
“In the video, Monsignor Larry talks about how Judy’s life included putting faith in action, and in authentically living out the message of Jesus Christ to serve one another,” McCormack said.
Ulishney hopes that the video will draw new people who will attend the live retreats when they resume. She also feels that the people who attended those retreats will find a connectedness that has been missing during the pandemic.
“We are reaching out and reconnecting with them and welcoming others,” she said. “This was all Judy’s vision of the need to draw people together, to come together, to share, to learn and to find common ground. That was really the premise for which this was born, and Msgr. Kiniry gave his blessing.”
In the video, the retired priest describes the retreats as “mutual ministries” in which participants are all one family ministering to others.
“I want to tell you the story of a woman who was the heart and soul of these retreats,” Kiniry says at the beginning of his message. “I want to tell you about the saintly woman we call Judy.”
There are lighter moments when McCormack and Jessie Glover of Jeannette, who performs with her, do a humorous skit in which he says he’s depressed. She asks him, “What would Judy do?”
The video ends with heartwarming scenes of the retreats and Huber’s life, and with McCormack singing “How Beautiful” by Twilla Paris. It’s a song that Huber often asked her to sing.
The recorded event will also be posted on Christ Bearers Unite on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.