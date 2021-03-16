As the coronavirus pandemic has kept many people from seeing their neighbors in person, the 93rd birthday celebration of one of Latrobe’s favorite neighbors will take place virtually.
Latrobe native Fred Rogers, host of the iconic children’s television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” would have turned 93 this Saturday, March 20.
A virtual celebration of his birthday will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook, featuring musical performances and birthday wishes by celebrity recording artists Kellie Pickler, Vanessa Williams, Lee Greenwood, The Cowsills, Jaci Velasquez, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., Micky Dolenz, Tom Bergeron, Sandi Patty and others.
To view the virtual celebration, visit the @ThankYouMisterRogers Facebook page.
America’s Funniest Home Videos host Tom Bergeron will emcee the virtual celebration, which is also dedicated to the late Joanne Rogers, Fred’s wife, who died Jan. 15. She was 92.
The virtual birthday bash is the brainchild of two-time Grammy- and Emmy-winning producer Dennis Scott, who has produced two albums of Rogers’ music: “Songs From The Neighborhood — The Music of Mister Rogers” (2005) and “Thank You, Mister Rogers — Music & Memories” (2019). The latter album has received a Parent’s Choice award, a Family Choice award, and a nomination from the American Association of Independent Music.
Scott also interviewed numerous fans and supporters of Mister Rogers and was surprised by how many people received personal letters from him over the years.
Others honoring Rogers include David Newell, better known as Mister McFeely from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“Each song is arranged differently, and each singer has made it their own,” Newill said. “Fred would be delighted to know that his music lives on to new generations.”
Radio stations across the country are invited to make it a “snappy new day” — a lyric found in Mister Rogers’ closing song theme — by playing his songs all day on his birthday.
Locally, the Latrobe Art Center (LAC) is encouraging folks to “color away” on Rogers’ birthday with a Daniel Tiger-themed #HomeStudioLAC video where participants can learn how to draw the beloved Daniel Tiger from the comfort of home.
“Due to the time constraint and us not operating in full capacity for in-person programs yet, we decided to keep it simple and offer some virtual activities primarily directed toward kids and families,” Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay said of the plans.
The art center also has nine Mister Rogers and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood downloadable coloring pages and activities available online. For more information about the video and coloring activities, visit www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/fred-rogers-birthday.
“We are also hoping to formally announce the details for a Week of Kindness event that we will be hosting in May inspired by Fred Rogers,” Tusay said.
At St. Vincent College, the Fred Rogers Center recently distributed around 1,600 Fred Rogers-inspired stress relief care packages to students on campus, reminding them of the importance of play and the child inside of them still.
“Since we are still under restrictions in our efforts due to the pandemic, our activities are limited to the internal St. Vincent community,” said Dana Winters, director of simple interactions and academic programs for the Fred Rogers Center.
On Friday, the center will also distribute individually-wrapped trolley cookies to students on campus in the Carey Center lounge, while playing a video made by the college’s Fred Rogers Scholars of faculty, staff and students reading songs from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Winters said the video will be made available on St. Vincent’s social media pages.
“It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers” won the award for best historical album in the Sunday afternoon ceremony of the 63rd Grammy Awards. The 23-song collection, released in February 2020 by Omnivore Recordings, includes such favorites as “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “You Are Special” and “Today Is a Very Special Day.” The album features Mister Rogers backed by pianist Johnny Costa, bassist Carl McViker and percussionist Bobby Rawsthorne.
Scott is also spearheading a grassroots campaign to get Rogers nominated to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A petition in support of that is viewable at ThankYouMisterRogers.com.
Winters said the Fred Rogers center is “committed to exploring the music of Fred Rogers, also.”
In December, the first two fellows of the newly created Gretsch Fellowship in Children’s Music at the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media at St. Vincent College were named.
With support from Fred and Dinah Gretsch and their family, the Gretsch Fellowship in Children’s Media was created to conduct research and develop best practices in music experiences for children within the ethos and vision of the Fred Rogers Center and its mission “to help children grow as confident, competent and caring human beings.”
“They are sponsoring music fellows at the center to study the impact of Fred’s music on children and also to think about the importance of music in child development and early learning,” Winters said.
