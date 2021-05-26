As part of National Foster Care Awareness Month, the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Foster Care Unit and Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) Legal Services Initiative team are hosting a virtual Foster Care Awareness and Recruitment Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
The Pennsylvania Office of Children, Youth, and Families gave counties the opportunity to apply for a grant to assist with promoting such an event.
In addition to the county’s foster care unit, there are currently eight contracted foster care agencies registered for the event. Interested individuals will have the opportunity to speak with the various agencies, collect information on what it means to be a foster parent and enroll in the program if they wish to do so.
CASA of Westmoreland, Inc., Valley Youth House, the Pennsylvania Adoption Exchange (PAE), and SWAN Post-Permanency Services will be in attendance at the virtual event as well. CASA and Valley Youth House are great alternatives for anyone who may want to play an active role in the lives of others but is not sure they are ready to fully commit. PAE is able to share its knowledge of how they serve to connect families who want to adopt with children waiting for a permanent home. SWAN Post-Permanency Services will provide information about the support that is available to families once permanency has been achieved.
There is a dire need of foster families in Westmoreland County, including foster homes with the ability to care for older children and sibling groups.
All event attendees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win gift cards. Advance registration is required at http://bit.ly/fostercareevent. Participants are encouraged to download the Webex application on their devices prior to the event.
