As Pennsylvania’s child care providers continue to feel the strain of the pandemic, the Start Strong PA and Pre-K for PA campaigns hosted a virtual classroom on Tuesday to highlight the challenges COVID-19 has caused the industry.
State Sen. Kim Ward participated in the virtual classroom and heard from Latrobe Kinder-Schull Site Director Eva Wood who described the changing face of child care and continued financial concerns moving forward.
Wood said the goal of Tuesday’s virtual classroom was to “make sure they are aware of all that is being asked of early child care providers — and to maintain that high-quality care, just exactly how much more is having to be spent to do so with extra staff, extra personal protective equipment (PPE) and extra materials that we don’t typically have in place.”
Such coronavirus-related expenses included the hiring of new staff charged with conducting COVID-19 safety measures. Wood explained that Latrobe Kinder-Schull hired four “greeters” who assist families when dropping off children each day.
“They take temperatures and assist children into the building,” she said.
An additional two employees were hired to clean the child care center daily — including “high-touch” areas such as door knobs, handrails and faucets.
“They are constantly going around and cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing,” Wood said.
In total, $220 million has been allocated to support child care providers across Pennsylvania through CARES Act Funding. Wood said CARES Act funding enabled the Latrobe Kinder-Schull to purchase materials necessary for online learning, while additional state funding has assisted with paying teachers.
“When we first had this pandemic hit us in March and we ended up having to be closed ... we found that it was challenging for our teachers because they didn’t have the technology — laptops, iPads — all of the materials that they needed at their home,” she said.
With the CARES Act funding, the school purchased iPads, laptops and tripods for teachers to record lessons for students to watch at their homes.
Wood also highlighted the ongoing challenge for the Latrobe Kinder-Schull to keep its classes full.
“We had full enrollment in the past,” she said. “That’s not been the case, and there are no waitlists this year.”
Moving forward, Wood emphasized that funding is needed to maintain the proper equipment necessary in keeping students and teachers safe. That includes face masks, disinfecting wipes and more.
“Maintaining that cost and continuing to keep the teachers that we have at our entrance way and our cleaning staff, that’s going to be something that we have to continue to have to do because that’s not typically something that we had in our budget before,” she said. “And as a nonprofit, that budget line is very fine.”
Phil Koch, Community Foundation of Westmoreland County executive director, underscored the importance of child care and how it’s closely tied to the county’s economic recovery, during the virtual classroom.
“We know that early childhood education and early learning is at the core of what we support at the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County,” he said. “Our core initiatives are about supporting the most vulnerable populations which oftentimes are our children. And also our second initiative is about supporting economic and community development.”
Koch said that 70% of children under age 6 in Pennsylvania have both adults in their household working outside of the house.
“Those adults need to be able to go back to work, which means we need to make sure that our childcare system is intact and solid so that adults can get back to the work they do on an everyday basis,” he said. Koch added that 35% of child care centers say they’ll have to close their doors “if there is not significant relief and support.”
Tammy Patterson, Vice President of Children and Family Services at Westmoreland Community Action, also described changes in their Head Start classrooms, during the virtual classroom event.
Campaign partner Trying Together highlighted how child care providers support children, families, businesses, and are a critical component to our economic recovery.
The child care industry immediately needs substantially more funding so that, as the country reopens, they can stay open and our workforce can return to work, the campaign advocated.
