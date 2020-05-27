DAV and RecruitMilitary will host a Virtual Career Fair for Veterans in the Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Detroit areas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.
RecruitMilitary’s virtual events provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.
For more information and to register, visit recruitmilitary.careereco.com and click on the Virtual Events tab.
In 2019, DAV and RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with more than 6,400 exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.