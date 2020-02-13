St. Vincent College’s LEARN (Listen, Evaluate, Analyze, Reflect, Navigate) Speakers Series will host Kristina Anderson 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Anderson is a member of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and graduated from Virginia Tech with a BS in international studies. She is an advocate in the fields of bystander intervention, active shooter response and violence prevention within schools, workplaces and public spaces.
In 2007, she was one of the most critically injured survivors in the tragic Virginia Tech shooting, suffering three gunshots. Anderson recovered and decided to use the tragedy to raise awareness, as she founded the non-profit organization Koshka Foundation for Safe Schools. This organization offers education on active shooter preparedness, training on the prevention of school and workplace violence and consultation on post-crisis recovery. Anderson spends her time traveling between the United States and Canada to promote the importance of preparedness and joint training between citizens, law enforcement, educators, emergency managers and first responders.
Not only is Anderson the founder of a nonprofit organization, she is also the co-founder of LiveSafe, a communication platform used by more than 100 college campuses, corporations and hospitals. Its primary function is to share safety-related information for the users to ensure utmost safety.
St. Vincent College’s LEARN Series was started in 2013 and features speakers on contemporary issues or personal growth. It works to prepare students for the world today.
For further information on the series or Anderson’s presentation, contact the St. Vincent Office of Campus Life at 724-805-2094.
Zakiya Moses is a sophomore communication major at St. Vincent College from Washington, D.C.
