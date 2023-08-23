Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.