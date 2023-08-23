A zoning violation appeal hearing before the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board that was continued last month concluded Tuesday with no decision.
After finishing a hearing, the board can render an opinion right away or it has 45 days to consider all testimony and evidence and then render its opinion.
On Tuesday, the board called for additional testimony in the appeal case filed by Whispering Pines mobile home park resident Greg Spragg, and his wife, who received a violation notice from the township because his trailer was not permitted under the township’s zoning ordinance.
When the hearing was continued last month, the board asked the Spraggs and their attorney Randy Klimchock to furnish it with a Pennsylvania title and any lease agreement they might have from the park when they returned in August.
Although the Spraggs did not attend the continuation of the hearing, Klimchock appeared and reported that the Spraggs could not locate a title and could not obtain one from the state. Although a month-to-month lease was found, Klimchock claimed he couldn’t bring it because the facsimile was unreadable after making a copy.
After Klimchock finished his testimony, he and Gary Falatovich, solicitor for the township, presented closing arguments and the hearing was closed.
Klimchock focused his closing on the vagueness of the definition of manufactured home and recreational vehicle in the township ordinance. According to Klimchock, the ordinance defines it as being not self-propelling – which it definitely wasn’t – and being able to be permanently towable by a light duty truck. He claims because of the size and weight of the trailer, it does not qualify as a recreational vehicle.
Falatovich, on the other hand, focused on manufactured housing being qualified as single family dwellings in the ordinance, and the fact because this isn’t a manufactured home, it doesn’t qualify not only by the local ordinance, but according to state and federal statutes as well.
Both attorneys were submitting various statutes referenced in their arguments for the zoning hearing board to consider.
Afterward, the board also held another hearing for a variance request by David and Jennifer Kratzenberg so they can construct an additional 1,162-square-foot private garage on their property at 1322 Woodbridge Drive.
The Kratzenbergs are planning to construct a two-story garage to house the family’s cars, which includes the vehicles of the couple’s three driving-aged children, who live at the residence.
Representing the couple was contractor Dominic Scalise, who explained the project is for a 24x32-foot proposed garage. A 960-square-foot integral garage already exists, so with the size of this garage, it goes over the township’s maximum allowed for a home in a R-1 Residential zone by 722 square feet.
The board approved the variance request unanimously following the conclusion of the hearing.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
