Vintage postcards help tell story of the Lincoln Highway

The first Lincoln Highway Talk of the year at Lincoln Highway Experience will be Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Guest speaker Barry Elliott will share some of the history of the Lincoln Highway postcards he has uncovered for his interactive Lincoln Highway Postcard Map and the unique challenges in hunting down the history and location of each postcard.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN HIGHWAY HERITAGE CORRIDOR

For mid-century travelers, the Lincoln Highway provided adventurous statewide access to destinations near and far. Now anyone can take a virtual 200-mile sentimental journey from Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland to Adams counties on the iconic transcontinental byway through a link on the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum’s website.

Created by retired mapping software engineer, Barry Elliott, the interactive tool lets users navigate through 350 vintage postcards from about 300 sites along the road. Elliott will discuss his journey researching, documenting and photographing the locations at the museum’s upcoming talk, “A Postcard Tour of the Lincoln Highway.”

