Vintage postcards help tell story of the Lincoln Highway

For mid-century travelers, the Lincoln Highway provided adventurous statewide access to destinations near and far. Now anyone can take a virtual 200-mile sentimental journey from Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland to Adams counties on the iconic transcontinental byway through a link on the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum’s website.
Created by retired mapping software engineer, Barry Elliott, the interactive tool lets users navigate through 350 vintage postcards from about 300 sites along the road. Elliott will discuss his journey researching, documenting and photographing the locations at the museum’s upcoming talk, “A Postcard Tour of the Lincoln Highway.”
The event takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum, located at 3435 Route 30 in Unity Township.
After exploring legendary western Route 66, Elliott was inspired to research a similar nostalgic thoroughfare closer to home.
“I wanted to do this as a hobby but also wanted to be able to share it,” Elliott, of Franklin County, says.
With the museum’s support to include his mapping efforts on its website, Elliott started his volunteer mission a year and a half ago – so far logging more than 1,140 hours into the project.
“I tried to focus on interesting things as far as travel goes – like restaurants and motels,” he says.
Visitors to the website can revisit the Ligonier Diamond, circa 1920, and, 7 miles to the west, the Sleepy Hollow Restaurant – “where old friends meet” – as it looked in 1950. Those who had their pictures taken next to Story Book Forest’s Old Woman and her shoe can see her again in 1964. And there’s a 1920 rendering of the Ligonier Springs Hotel located where the Ramada Inn now stands.
The map marks the original 1913 highway where it is different from the present day in blue and the subsequent route in red. It is peppered with clickable icons that open windows to the past – original postcards with a side-by-side present day comparison photo and a brief history of the hotel, business, church or other represented travel destination. Elliott also includes additional links to location websites.
One Loyalhanna Viaduct – or “Long Bridge” – post links to an August 1922 Latrobe Bulletin article that states 3,103 vehicles used the bridge during a 12-hour period.
Another postcard of a Laughlintown 1947 street scene, published in commemoration of the town’s 150th anniversary, mentions a Ligonier Boy Scout Sunday afternoon vehicle count that tallied 7,968 cars through town.
“One of the things I did first was try and map out some of the old routes because a lot of those postcards where actually taken before the roads changed,” he says.
The most noticeable difference from the original photos to the current views is the increased amount of vegetation, due in part to the ’20s and ’30s era of deforestation.
“Now there is a lot more tree coverage and foliage that almost block the view in some cases,” he says. “I found going out over the winter months was better because I could at least see through the trees.”
One of Elliott’s challenges was finding the exact location of the original postcard photos.
“Some of these roadside scenes, there was just really little evidence of where they were,” he says.
To help, Elliott used historical maps, Penn Pilot Historical Aerial Photographs of Pennsylvania and the Lincoln Highway Association’s interactive map. For the historical summaries, Elliott researched online websites for old newspapers, books and ancestry.com to learn about property names, current ownership or interesting events that took place at the site.
“My long-term hope is that we can secure some grant funding to put in a touch screen display with the interactive postcard map inside our museum,” says Spencer Simpson, interim executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor and the museum.
This is the first of four lectures the museum will host this year, he adds. The next, in May, will be a history of Idlewild Park and its relationship to the Lincoln Highway.
Cost is $5 admission per person. No reservation required. Coffee and cookies will be provided for a suggested donation of $1.
