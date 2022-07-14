Ligonier Valley High School junior Lanigan McCulty, a teenage playwright, director and musician, has written his third original production, “Vietata.” It was written for Diamond Theatre’s 100-year celebration.
The production is a thrilling musical that will take viewers back to the 1920s, when Prohibition was in full swing and the Mafia ruled New York City.
Atlas, a young dock worker, mistakenly gets tangled up with an Italian crime family by falling in love with the mob boss’ daughter. His best friend, Pup, tries his best to help Atlas navigate through trying times, but his naïveté gets them both in more trouble than they bargained for.
This production will keep viewers entertained with its original songs, comedy, drama, love, action and murder.
The Diamond Theatre invites everyone who attends “Vietata” to come dressed in their best 1920s garb and join them in their celebration.
“Vietata” can only be seen at Diamond Theatre of Ligonier on the following dates: Friday, July 15, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 16, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door ($15 for adults, children age 10 and under $12).
More information can be found at www.diamondtheatre.com.
