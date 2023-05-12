Former LVPD Police Chief John Berger questioned, vehicle searched

This screen grab from Ligonier Township Municipal Complex security footage shows law enforcement agents in plain clothes remove a shotgun and AR-pattern rifle from John Berger’s department vehicle on May 4. The search was part of a joint Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police operation focused on Berger.
Plain clothes law enforcement agents talk with former police Chief John Berger on May 4 and seize his cellphone. Berger was fired from the department on Tuesday.

Video footage obtained from last week’s action by agents with the Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police appears to show them only interested in the former chief of police.

The Bulletin received the footage through an open records request.

