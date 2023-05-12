Video footage obtained from last week’s action by agents with the Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police appears to show them only interested in the former chief of police.
The Bulletin received the footage through an open records request.
The two agencies arrived at the department on May 4 just after 2:30 p.m. and left just before 3:30 p.m.
Both former police chief John Berger and then-assistant chief Michael Matrunics were at the department when seven law enforcement officers in plain clothes descended on the building over a period of 15 minutes. The two lead officers for the department, along with police Sgt. James Friscarella, greet two of the agents inside the building at 2:40 p.m., shaking hands.
No guns are ever drawn by those at the scene and Berger was never placed in handcuffs. The agents calmly walked around throughout the nearly hour they were there.
At no time are any Ligonier Valley Police officers detained or kept from leaving the building. Matrunics, Friscarella and another officer eventually leave in a span of three to eight minutes after the agents begin talking with Berger. The municipal complex and its grounds never appear cordoned off.
Township and municipal authorities are seen continuing to go about their business. Even residents arrive throughout the ordeal, putting cardboard in dumpsters and payments to the municipal authority’s drop box.
Mark Sorice, the solicitor for the police commission, has said that the investigation and actions taken by DHS and the PSP on Thursday solely focused on Berger, which the footage appears to corroborate.
At 2:53 p.m., five agents begin to search Berger’s department vehicle while he is being questioned in the conference room.
The agents take photos of the car while searching the passenger areas. The agents can be seen removing items from the vehicle, including a shotgun and an AR-pattern rifle.
The firearms are returned to the department. After being questioned, Berger steps out to the police parking lot and is given some items, along with a soda bottle and a black duffle bag.
The agents speak with Berger for another six minutes before leaving, with one of the agents driving away in Berger’s police car.
Berger talks with an older gentleman who only arrived moments prior before going back inside.
During the search, multiple agents are seen going in and out of the conference room to either speak with Berger or another agent. The agents seized Berger’s cell phone minutes after speaking with him.
In the footage, which contains no audio, Berger appears to immediately comply when asked for his cell phone.
Berger then sits with the agents and talks for 33 minutes before being given some papers and heading out to the parking lot.
During the interrogation, multiple agents are seen talking on cell phones and with each other.
Berger was put on administrative leave by the commission shortly after the May 4 raid. The commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to fire Berger and appoint Matrunics chief of police.
Speculation about what the agents were looking for, why they questioned Berger and who else they may be looking into have circulated online but so far the state police and federal government have been tight-lipped. Search warrants related to the May 4 search remain sealed.
Berger has not been arrested or charged with a crime.
The Bulletin has reached out to Berger’s lawyer about the newly released footage for comment but did not hear back prior to publication.
