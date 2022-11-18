Students from area school districts had a chance to test drive state-of-the-art robotic surgery tools at a Thursday event hosted by Excela Health at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
The event was held in conjunction with Excela’s Mall Walkers program, a monthly meetup which combines wellness activities, educational health talks and health screenings. This month’s topic focused on lung cancer screening and the robotic devices on display are used in that process.
Students from eight area schools, including Derry Area High School and Greater Latrobe Senior High School, were able to get hands on with two different systems. The da Vinci Intuitive XI system allows a surgeon to operate inside a patient with a 3D view of the area while they operate small, robotic arms with their whole hand and individual fingers. Auris Health’s Monarch Platform, used in the detection of lung cancer, uses a controller similar to one found with a game console, to guide a camera through the bronchial tubes of the lungs.
Greater Latrobe senior Kyle Shaffer said the Monarch Platform was just like using a controller to play games at home.
“It felt like me normally playing a game … mostly with the movement,” Shaffer said.
With the Monarch Platform, students were tasked with guiding the camera through a plastic rendering of bronchial tubes found in the lungs. A screen provided a live view and 3D simulated view with directions that Greater Latrobe senior Chloe Boyette likened to a GPS map.
“It had a green line to follow so, it’s like if you were driving anywhere,” Boyette said.
Boyette, who aspires to be a neurosurgeon, said she really enjoyed the hands-on experience the medicine field provides.
On the da Vinci XI systems, Derry Area sophomore Callie Krouse attempted to move a ring around a curved pipe without touching it, similar to the wacky wire carnival game.
“It was interesting to have to move your hands and see something different on the screen that you really couldn’t touch,” Krouse said.
Unlike the Monarch Platform where you look at a screen, the da Vinci XI has the surgeon place their head into a viewing device which looks much like an extremely large virtual reality headset.
“The difference in perspective from what you see on the screen and what you feel with your hands was quite different,” Krouse said.
Dr. Michael Szwerc, a thoracic surgeon with 30 years of experience, said both pieces of equipment, although expensive, have been “game changers” in the medical field.
“The robotic devices are used throughout all different disciplines in surgery and what we’re doing at (Excela Health) Latrobe (Hospital), we have a very strong lung cancer program,” Szwerc said.
Having students come out and try the latest medical technology that feels similar to the video games many kids play is crucial to recruiting the next generation of medical professionals, Szwerc said.
“I have two young kids, 8 and 11, and they look at iPads all the time, they’re so used to looking at that stimulation, now we operate by looking at that kind of platform,” he said. “Like the Monarch Platform, it’s the same thing as playing your game and that’s really changing in health care, the technology is evolving.”
Assisted by the da Vinci and Monarch systems, Excela Health has been able to develop a top 10 lung cancer program in Latrobe, according to Szwerc.
The Excela Health Latrobe Hospital received the Monarch Platform earlier this year and is one of 165 hospitals across the country to use it for early detection of lung cancer. The hospital has performed more than 15,000 low dose CT scans to detect lung cancer. Dr. Brian Lace said advanced screening has raised the number of patients found with early stage, treatable lung cancer from 30% to about 70%.
“(Robotic systems) advances our field and lets us treat patients in a way where they’re getting home and out of the hospital faster,” Lace said.
Patients who have an endoscopy procedure done with the Monarch Platform are sent home the same day, Lace said.
Szwerc said he has done over 1,500 surgeries with the da Vinci system and that experience has allowed him to perform surgery well. But Szwerc said that using the system is a skill, much like photography, and like the art of taking a photograph, technology has provided an easier, better experience.
“I do nothing now that I did when I started (as a surgeon),” he said. “Even how I think as a surgeon when treating patients, all that has changed and that’s the beauty of technology.”
The minimally invasive procedures made possible by the robotic systems have had large, positive effects for patients. Along with shorter hospital stays, patients have less post-surgery pain and are able to return to normal activities much faster.
We’re using technology to really help people with difficult things in their lives and using it in a positive way to really have good patient outcomes,” Szwerc said. “It’s humbling to me as a surgeon.”
