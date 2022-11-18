Students from area school districts had a chance to test drive state-of-the-art robotic surgery tools at a Thursday event hosted by Excela Health at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.

The event was held in conjunction with Excela’s Mall Walkers program, a monthly meetup which combines wellness activities, educational health talks and health screenings. This month’s topic focused on lung cancer screening and the robotic devices on display are used in that process.

