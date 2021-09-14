Victory Brinker competes one last time on AGT

A winner will soon be crowned on a popular show and many are rooting for a petite little girl with a big voice from Unity Township.
The eyes — and ears — of not only western Pennsylvania, but the world will be on 9-year-old Victory Brinker tonight as she vies for the title and a cool million-dollar prize on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which airs live tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. (WPXI-TV locally). The winner will also receive a headline act in Las Vegas. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite on nbc.com or through the AGT app.
Brinker has won hearts across America with her talent in singing opera and tonight she will face off against nine other acts in the popular talent competition. On Wednesday, a live one-hour results show will be aired when winners will be announced.
Her parents and siblings are hoping everyone from the local area gives Victory their vote.
Victory is the daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker of Unity Township. The couple has 11 children, between ages 6 to 29, and Victory is one of nine adopted children. Seven are still at home and the rest are on their own or in college.
Victory has been singing since she was two years old and started singing in her father’s church, Impact Life Church in Acme, when she was four. She discovered opera when she was six, and was so impressed with the upper range of a soprano that she announced that she would like to sing opera, too. She’s been studying under Desiree Soteres, an opera coach in Pittsburgh.
Although AGT is a big stage, Victory has competed in a number of talent shows, festivals and even at sports events. She was invited to audition for AGT when a staff member saw a video of her performance on Instagram. On her taped audition, Victory moved on when all four judges and the host pressed the Golden Buzzer — a feat that had never been accomplished on the show — and golden confetti rained down on her and the stage.
All four judges, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and AGT founder Simon Cowell, have been nothing but complimentary of Victory’s performances along the way with Cowell referring to her as a “phenomenon” and “fearless.”
Victory recently made it through the quarter finals on AGT and was pushed through the semifinals by a judge’s decision.
Her mother has been with Victory in California for weeks, while the rest of the Brinker clan is rooting her on from home. The family is keeping in touch through social media and phone calls.
Tonight, she’ll have more than just family rooting for her as she competes to receive that coveted AGT crown.
