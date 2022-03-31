Victory Brinker went to Italy to appear on Lo Show Dei Record, thinking that she was competing for a Guinness World Record (GWR).
The program is one of the international television series commissioned by GWR to record attempts to break world records.
GWR was established in 1955 and was previously known as Guinness Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records. People set out to be recognized in many categories of “firsts” that include even such bizarre things as eating the most chicken nuggets in one minute.
Victory wasn’t trying to compete and didn’t even know that she was being considered, much less that she had already officially broken the record for being the world’s youngest female opera singer.
“We wanted her to be surprised,” said her mother, Christine Brinker.
And she was.
The record that was announced on the show on March 27 was just one more recognition for the 10-year-old from Unity Township who set a record on America’s Got Talent, and has an impressive lineup of other television and performance appearances.
Victory was adopted as an infant and has six brothers and four sisters. Their mother is a naturopath with a practice in Unity Township and their father Eric is pastor of Impact Life Church in Acme. The parents and siblings have been very supportive of her emerging talent and often served as the audience for her singing at home.
Victory developed an interest in opera, and two days before her sixth birthday asked her mother to show her a video of singers hitting the highest notes. She was impressed and wanted to do that, too.
Brinker, who is also a musician, helped her daughter to learn more songs and to sing, and the girl eventually started taking lessons from an opera coach in Pittsburgh. Her mother continues to work with her at home.
“I sing in the morning, in the shower, at dinner, at school, and even when I’m falling asleep,” Victory said. “My family says I even sing in my sleep.”
Her voice now spans over three octaves and she can perform opera in seven different languages. She sang the national anthem for Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Football League, including games played in Pittsburgh. In 2019 she was in eight professional performances of Pittsburgh Public Theatre’s Lights and Legends Shows.
She has also been on NBC’s Little Big Shots, Wonderama and Dr. Phil where she sang and promoted the recording of her Christmas CD. It was filmed in Los Angeles.
“Dr. Phil and his wife Robin were so wonderful to Victory,” Brinker said. “We spent some time with them after the show and they were incredibly genuine and encouraging.”
Victory added that Dr. Phil “was so nice, like a teddy bear.”
The girl’s most significant exposure was when she worked her way up to the finals of the 16th season of America’s Got Talent (AGT). She was the first-ever contestant to receive a Golden Buzzer from all four judges.
Although she didn’t win in the finals, the exposure brought many more opportunities for performances. It even led to her setting that Guinness World Record.
“I think that they heard about Victory from AGT,” Brinker said. “We started working with the tv show in Italy at the end of December and early January.”
Victory qualified for the recognition as the youngest female opera singer because she was seven years and 314 days old after participating in those performances with Pittsburgh Public Theatre.
Brinker, Victory and her 17-year-old sister Glory flew to Italy for the show and also spent time in France.
“She thought that she would just sing on that show, but we didn’t tell her that she was already in line for the recognition,” Brinker said.
And then one of the adjudicators for GWR came on stage to present her with the award. She had no idea it was coming.
Also blessed with a sense of humor, Victory told The Bulletin, “It was so great to actually hear someone speaking English, and I mean really good English.”
The language barrier in both Italy and France was no impediment to the girl’s star status. Brinker noted that Europeans watch the American version of AGT, so Victory was frequently recognized wherever they went.
In one incident, Puerto Rican tourists recognized her in a restaurant and started playing her AGT audition on their phone.
There were other perks to the trip. In France, they stayed in a hotel close to the Eiffel Tower and visited there every day.
“It was so pretty,” Victory said.
They also had a tea party in the same place in Versailles where Marie Antoinette used to have tea.
GWR sent Victory a box of swag and her record will be listed in the 2023 book that will soon be released. And there’s more.
“Victory got a lot of attention from the publicity that comes with the world record,” Brinker said. “She has had more offers to perform in the future, and there are other ones coming up soon.”
Next week she will be with Aria, an opera group in Pittsburgh that will be at a basketball game where she’ll be singing the national anthem. There’s more to come, but the details are not yet being announced.
Brinker said that watching her daughter perform is “an overwhelming and surreal experience.”
“There’s no greater joy as a parent than to see your child pursue their passion,” she said, adding that confidence in Victory’s extraordinary abilities has helped her to achieve her goals. “When we believe in our children, they believe in themselves and can change the world.”
Victory has a Facebook page and can be seen on several other social media sites and YouTube.
