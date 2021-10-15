A Salem Township man was arrested and charged with rape and other crimes after his alleged victim was able to take a photograph of him and film a video of him as he fled in his black pickup truck on Monday, according to court documents.
According to police, Bryan M. Wallace, 31, was taken into custody and arraigned on multiple charges, including burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, along with rape. He was ordered held in the county jail without bail on Tuesday.
The Salem Township woman he is accused of raping told police she was awakened at about 2:30 a.m. by Wallace, who was inside her bedroom and forced her to remove her clothing. She told police she attempted to resist, but Wallace raped her.
According to the woman, she told Wallace a relative who lives nearby had access to a security video surveillance camera on her apartment, which caused him to flee in his Chevrolet Colorado truck.
“(She) was able to obtain a quick photograph that clearly depicts Wallace...in her apartment at the date and time of the reported incident,” wrote Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Thomas Dohey in court documents. “(The woman) then took a video of Wallace leaving in his vehicle.”
According to police, Wallace had a handgun in the apartment during the assault. Troopers believe Wallace gained entry to the residence by climbing through a window, according to court documents.
Troopers also said the woman obtained a protection from abuse order against Wallace in July.
Wallace pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to serve two-to-four years in prison back in 2015 for an incident in Delmont. In 2010, Wallace pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and illegal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years on home electronic monitoring, according to online court records. He was granted work release during the course of that sentence.
A felony conviction makes it illegal for Wallace to possess a firearm.
He will face a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18.
