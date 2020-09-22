The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office released information on a fatal shooting that occurred late Sunday in East Huntingdon Township.
According to the coroner’s report, Andrew E. Pristas, 33, of Greensburg was a visitor at a home on Field Stone Lane in East Huntingdon Township when he was fatally shot around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
Pristas was pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone at 12:56 a.m. Monday. The coroner ruled the manner of death a homicide following an autopsy performed Monday by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home of Jeannette is handling the arrangements.
State police on Monday charged Meghan J. West, 30, of East Huntingdon Township, with criminal homicide and first-degree murder.
She was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Charles D. Moore and was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail, according to online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.