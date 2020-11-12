The Veterans Day flagpole dedication in Derry Borough that had been planned for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 was rescheduled because of inclement weather. Chestnut Ridge VFW Post 444 will now dedicate the installation of its new U.S. flag and flagpole near the Veterans Memorial Bridge at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
The celebration will be held at the Derry Public Works grounds next to the bridge on First Avenue and is open to all veterans and community members. There will be no reception after the program due COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.