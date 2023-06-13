The Pennsylvania Room of the Ligonier Valley Library has announced the title of this year’s Historic Photography Show, “Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of Vietnam and the Cold War.” The exhibit will be held July 11 through Sept. 12, in the Pennsylvania Room and hallway. Photographs of men and women who served during this era, artifacts and documents are being solicited for loan. Documents and photographs will be copied (with the lender’s permission), and all materials will be returned at the close of the exhibit.

An Opening Reception will be held on Tuesday evening, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pennsylvania Room. Refreshments will be served.

