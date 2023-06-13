The Pennsylvania Room of the Ligonier Valley Library has announced the title of this year’s Historic Photography Show, “Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of Vietnam and the Cold War.” The exhibit will be held July 11 through Sept. 12, in the Pennsylvania Room and hallway. Photographs of men and women who served during this era, artifacts and documents are being solicited for loan. Documents and photographs will be copied (with the lender’s permission), and all materials will be returned at the close of the exhibit.
An Opening Reception will be held on Tuesday evening, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pennsylvania Room. Refreshments will be served.
On July 25 at 6 p.m. Monty Murty, a Vietnam veteran who was wounded during the Tet offensive, will give a presentation in the Ligonier Valley Library Community Room. Light refreshments will be served.
Russ Raisig, a volunteer from Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, will present the “Vietnam War Footlocker Program” on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Randall Katich will be available several times during the exhibit to assist veterans navigate the benefits system.
This is the 21st Annual Historical Photography Show. The mission of these shows is to present a facet of Ligonier Valley history that is interesting, educational and may have been overlooked in the past. The library is asking anyone who served in the Vietnam and Cold War era to share photos and other memorabilia. Photographs and any documents will be scanned or copied with permission and returned after the show. Copies and scanned photos will become a permanent part of the Pennsylvania Room collection. This is an ideal manner of preserving our history and provides patrons with a strong base from which to conduct research.
Stop in or call the Pennsylvania Room for more information at 724-238-6451; ask for Shirley.
