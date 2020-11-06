Each year on the 11th of November, Americans far and wide recognize military veterans — living or deceased — for their service to the country.
This year on Veterans Day, observances of the holiday will be celebrated locally, with some changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
LATROBEThomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 and Paul Lizza Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3414 are sponsoring the City of Latrobe’s Veterans Day observance beginning 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Todd Simpson Jr., vice commander of VFW Post 3414, will emcee the observation, while Rhonda Whatule, chaplain of American Legion Post 515, will say the invocation. Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and Randy Miller, past commander of American Legion Post 515, is slated to provide the greeting.
Eric Spillar of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School band will perform “Taps,” accompanied by a rifle salute by the Post 515 and Post 3414 Firing Squad. Whatule will close with benediction.
American Legion Post 515 will hold a spaghetti and meatballs dinner from noon to 3 p.m. following the observation at Memorial Plaza. Dine-in or take-out will be available.
“This is where they come every year after we’re done with the ceremony at the Memorial Plaza,” Miller said.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no Veterans Day parade in downtown Latrobe this year.
DERRY
In Derry Borough, the Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars will dedicate the installation of its new U.S. flag and flagpole near the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The celebration will be held at the Derry Public Works grounds next to the bridge on First Avenue, with the program beginning 11 a.m. Veterans Day, according to organizers.
Chris Johnston, Post 444 quartermaster, said the 30-foot flagpole is being dedicated on the 11th because “it represents how it honors our veterans, and it’s a symbol of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. We all fought under that flag, so the flag should fly over the bridge.”
Johnston said the $7,000 project was funded through community and private donations.
“The whole community is behind it,” he added.
Plans also call to install a paved apron around the flagpole, with a marker that includes the name of the bridge.
This year also marks Post 444’s 100th anniversary.
VFW District 27 Commander Carl Trusiak Jr. will make the presentation at Wednesday’s ceremony, and state Sen. Kim Ward will be featured as a guest speaker.
The dedication is open to all area veterans and community members. There will be no reception after the program due to the pandemic.
LIGONIERByers-Tosh American Legion Post 267 and Fort Ligonier Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 734 will host a joint Veterans Day program at Donaldson ball field behind Friendship Park beginning 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Roy Hutchinson, American Legion Post 267 commander, said the observation was planned at Donaldson ball field to honor Larry Donaldson, the first veteran from Ligonier to be killed during the Vietnam war.
“We think it’d be nice to have it in front of his actual monument,” he said.
Carl Penrod will emcee the event, and Scott Tobias, chaplain, will say the opening prayer. Short remarks will be said by Hutchinson, VFW Post 734 Commander Mike Hootman, guest speaker and ROTC Cadet Col. Lucas Walker and Ligonier Borough mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas.
Hutchinson said the event — typically held at the town’s Diamond Park — was moved because of COVID-19 precautions.
“We’re having it down there because it’s a more open area,” he said.
“People can be spread out a little more.”
It’s been 102 years since the end of World War I, known as “The Great War,” which officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — which is why Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”
In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, which then became a legal holiday on May 13, 1938, as a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.
Armistice Day was primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, but in 1954, after World War II had required the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in the Nation’s history; after American forces had fought aggression in Korea, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.”
With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, the 11th of November became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
