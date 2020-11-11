Veterans Day services are planned today in Latrobe and Derry to honor those who served in the U.S. military — despite the rainy forecasts.
In Latrobe, Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 and Paul Lizza Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3414 are sponsoring the city’s Veterans Day observance beginning 11 a.m. today at Veterans Memorial Plaza near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Memorial Drive.
American Legion Post 515 will hold a spaghetti and meatballs dinner from noon to 3 p.m. following the observation at Memorial Plaza, with dine-in or take-out will be available.
There won’t be a Veterans Day parade in downtown Latrobe this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
There’s a 65% chance of rain at 11 a.m., per AccuWeather.
For more information, call American Legion Post 515 at 724-537-6061.
In Derry Borough, the Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars will dedicate the installation of its new U.S. flag and flagpole near the Veterans Memorial Bridge today at 11 a.m.
The event welcomes all veterans and community members. There will be no reception after the program due COVID-19 restrictions.
The celebration will be held at the Derry Public Works grounds next to the bridge on First Avenue. The Chestnut Ridge VFW, in the year of its 100th anniversary, will dedicate the 30-foot flagpole that will fly above the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
VFW District 27 Commander Carl Trusiak Jr. will make the presentation during the ceremony, and state Sen. Kim Ward will feature as a guest speaker.
