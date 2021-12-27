State police arrested a Verona woman early Thursday for the alleged stabbing of a 37-year-old Derry Township man during a domestic incident, according to court documents.
Betty J. Babb, 36, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault, and was ordered to be held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
According to Tpr. Colin Harrer, troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Thursday to a home on Abbott Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. They were met by a man who said Babb stabbed him in the stomach with a kitchen knife during a verbal argument.
An ambulance was called to the scene to treat the victim, who then refused to speak with him, according to Harrer.
Meanwhile, Harrer said Babb had fled the scene in her car, but returned while police were still on the scene. She told investigators that she stabbed the man after he struck her in the head. She relayed that as she drove away, she threw the knife out of the car window, but did not know where, police said.
