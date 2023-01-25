A rather calm Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors meeting became a contentious discussion Tuesday evening after one supervisor alleged another violated the state’s Sunshine Act.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna started the meeting announcing she wanted to discuss emails sent by Ligonier Township Supervisor Dan Resenic asking to extend a deadline for receiving matching funds from the Friends of Ligonier Beach. The board held discussion of the emails after it took care of its agenda items.
Verna described two emails sent by Resenic on Monday. The first email was sent to the supervisors except for Scott Matson who does not use email, and asked them if they had any objections to granting a 30-day extension to the FOLB to send the township the $50,000 it raised.
“Please respond to me asap (sic) if you have a strong and legitimate objection to granting the FOLB request,” Resenic wrote.
Later that evening in an email to FOLB President Melissa Eller, Resenic said he was granting a 30-day extension after “consultation with our (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant advisor, … and polling the board of Ligonier Twp. supervisors (sic),” Resenic wrote.
No emails were provided showing the other supervisors providing Resenic with their input.
Verna said she did not participate in the emails because she believed it was in violation of the Sunshine Act, which details how government agencies are to hold open meetings and deliberate official actions.
“So, while I am in support of that ultimate decision, I just really want to caution everybody sitting here at this table and in the audience that we need to be having these discussions publicly,” Verna said. “We are trying to enter a relationship with the residents in our community.
“They’re bringing $50,000, this is nothing to sneeze at.”
The township’s solicitor, Dan Hudock, told the board everything about the emails appeared fine because there was a sense of urgency.
Resenic said he was not trying to keep anything from the public.
“There was nothing hidden in this at all,” he said. “I don’t believe I violated anyone’s trust, I acted in the best interest of the community and the Friends of Ligonier Beach, and speed the process up.”
Resenic added that when he was a member of the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors, they would regularly poll members.
The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act states, “Official action and deliberations by a quorum of the members of an agency shall take place at a meeting open to the public.”
While the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records does not enforce the Sunshine Act, it does provide training on the law. On its website, the OOR lays out what can and cannot be discussed in email.
“Voting members of an agency are not permitted to deliberate except at a public meeting. In other words, agency members exchanging opinions about an upcoming vote or encouraging other agency members to vote a particular way in an email discussion or a discussion held via social media would violate the Sunshine Act,” according to the OOR website.
Before the meeting adjourned, the Bulletin objected to the perceived violations of the Sunshine Act and cited the OOR’s interpretation of the law. The Bulletin requested all emails be provided at the end of the meeting.
Resenic provided a copy of the second email he wrote to Eller. A copy of the other email was provided to the Bulletin from another source.
The FOLB was given an initial deadline of Tuesday at noon. Supervisor John Beaufort asked who established the deadline. Resenic said he had established it.
After the meeting, Resenic told the Bulletin DCNR regulations state matching grant funding must be secured at the time of the application. The township received an award letter notifying the grant’s approval but no deadline is mentioned.
Hudock said the township did not know when it would receive additional documents for the next step in the grant process. Resenic said he sent the emails so the matter could be finalized before the meeting.
Beaufort pressed Resenic on how a deadline could be set by him without input from the other supervisors or the public.
Resenic responded, “It’s public now.”
Another point of contention between the supervisors and members of the FOLB was the use of the matching funds to cover expenses in administering the grant, which would be done by Ligonier Township Manager Michael Strelic.
In the email, Resenic said the DCNR does not allow for grant funds to be used for administrative costs and the FOLB would be required to cover expenses for township personnel costs and setting up an appropriate restricted account for the project.
When approving the resolution to pursue the DCNR grant, the township supervisors set a provision that no township money would be spent on the project.
Jim Stewart, a member of the FOLB board, said the organization cannot allow that money to be used for administrative costs.
“We can’t in good faith use that money to pay Strelic’s salary,” he said. “We don’t object to the costs incurred but the money was for matching the grant only.”
Stewart said the FOLB received numerous donations from larger donors to “grassroot” donations of a few dollars to raise the $50,000.
“If there are costs incurred by the township we would entertain an agreement to pay that separately,” Stewart said. “We believe we cannot do that with the match money.
“We totally are committed to no Ligonier Township tax money.”
Matson said township residents have spoken to him at least three times in the past week voicing their concerns about the township spending money to develop a pool on the property.
“They’re worried about tax dollars going in down there,” he said.
Beaufort asked what kind of input the FOLB has on the project since they put up the $50,000 for the grant.
Resenic said the grant requires a committee of five to nine people be set up. It could include members of FOLB, the township recreation board, manager and persons with finance and business backgrounds, he said. Resenic was adamant he was not trying to cut out the FOLB from the project.
“Somehow, you’re all thinking that I’m trying to pull the wool over somebody’s eyes,” Resenic said. “I was just working with (Melissa Eller) to try and expedite this and now you think you’re going to crucify me in front of the public.”
The FOLB members present at the meeting asked if a memorandum of understanding could be established between it and the township. The agreement would outline duties, responsibilities and expectations for all parties going forward.
Hudock suggested it would be faster for the FOLB to present a draft of a memorandum with what they are looking for instead of him crafting one. That would allow the township to provide its input and make changes where they see fit.
He also added the township needs to provide the oversight of the grant as it was awarded to the township and it owns the property.
“Ultimately, it’s the township’s grant, the township’s going to be the one responsible for complying with all the different things,” Hudock said. “So, there has to be some oversight.”
The FOLB members said it would like to have the memorandum completed before the deadline to submit the $50,000 to the township. It was suggested the deadline be pushed until after the Feb. 14 meeting to allow the supervisors to vote on the memorandum without calling a special meeting.
The FOLB will be required to submit the $50,000 and the memorandum must be executed no later than Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Verna said she believes the township will be able to execute the memorandum within the next month.
“I think that the township should be able to accomplish it within the timeframe, it would be disappointing if we couldn’t,” Verna said.
Going forward, Verna wants to see discussions and agreements about the old Ligonier Beach property held publicly – subject to public vote and discussion. She had no objections to the FOLB or having a pool on the property but with the process in which the extension was handled, she said.
“I feel like we at the township need to be the bigger party at the table and we need to be setting the tone for how we’re going to handle this,” Verna said. “Having individual members of the board unilaterally acting on their own, making demands of Friends of Ligonier Beach and then later polling supervisors … to agree to amendments to that, this is a very slippery slope.”
